Home / Industry / News / Explained: Impact of H-1B crackdown, role of other visa categories

Explained: Impact of H-1B crackdown, role of other visa categories

Indian IT companies, heavy users of H-1B and L-1 visas, face fresh scrutiny as US policy tightens, raising questions on talent mobility and onsite project costs

H-1B Visa
This visa allows an H-1B visa holder to bring his or her dependants into the US.
Avik Das Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2025 | 9:04 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
 
The Indian IT services industry has come under the spotlight as the US government cracks down on H1-B visas. While the industry has benefitted the most due to the use of H1-B visas, it also uses other visa categories to send talent to the US.
 
H-1B
 
This non-immigrant classification applies to people who wish to perform services in a specialty occupation, services of exceptional merit and ability relating to a department of defence (DOD), cooperative research and development project, or services as a fashion model of distinguished merit or ability.
 
This is the most common visa used by Indian IT service companies to send their engineers to the US to work for their clients. The tenure is for three years, and may be extended by another three years in maximum. The minimum salary is about $60,000.
 
H-4
 
This visa allows a H-1B visa holder to bring his or her dependents into the US.
 
L-1A
 
The L-1A non-immigrant classification enables a US employer to transfer an executive or manager from one of its affiliated foreign offices to one of its offices in the US. This visa for a manager or executive has a maximum validity of 7 years plus recapture time.
 
L-1B
 
The L-1B non-immigrant classification enables a US employer to transfer a professional employee with specialised knowledge relating to the organisation’s interests from one of its affiliated foreign offices to one of its offices in the US. This visa has a maximum validity of 5 years plus recapture time.   
 
L-2
 
Bring in dependents of L-1 visa workers.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Private companies must invest in India's growth journey, says EAC-PM

Tamil Nadu inks ₹30,000 cr shipyard projects to create 55,000 jobs

Govt maps 12,167 HSN codes to ministries to boost ease of doing business

India has not significantly advanced its CBAM preparedness, says GTRI

Topics :ExplainedDecodedH-1B VisaUS Visas

First Published: Sep 21 2025 | 8:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story