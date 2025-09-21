Home / Industry / News / Private companies must invest in India's growth journey, says EAC-PM

Private companies must invest in India's growth journey, says EAC-PM

A recent article by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) noted that private sector capital investment is expected to grow by 21.5 per cent to ₹2.67 trillion in 2025-26

S Mahendra Dev, newly appointed chairman of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM)
Dev added that the quality of employment remains a concern, which is why the government is focusing on expanding jobs in the formal sector.
Himanshu Thakur New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2025 | 7:47 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
S. Mahendra Dev, chairman of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM), highlighted on Sunday that private companies, with their abundant capital, should actively contribute to India’s growth trajectory, noting that investments and exports will be key drivers of the country’s economic expansion.
 
Dev added that the quality of employment remains a concern, which is why the government is focusing on expanding jobs in the formal sector. Speaking at the launch of the book Everything All at Once, Dev said, “Investments and exports will drive growth… the private sector has considerable capital, and it should now invest in India’s development journey.”
 
Dev also underscored India’s strengths, including its young workforce and advancements in digital technology. On the theme of Viksit Bharat, he noted that inclusive growth has contributed to a significant reduction in extreme poverty. He added that India is on track to meet its net-zero targets and needs to decrease its reliance on coal.
 
Private sector capex 
A recent article by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) noted that private sector capital investment is expected to grow by 21.5 per cent to ₹2.67 trillion in 2025-26. This increase is likely to be supported by strong macroeconomic fundamentals and a 100 basis point reduction in the policy rate.
 
GST reforms 
Earlier this month, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman stated that the government has met the expectations of India Inc through its supportive policies, and now it is the industry’s responsibility to invest and expand capacity.
 
Addressing the IFQM Symposium, Sitharaman emphasised that the government has consistently focused on improving the ease of doing business, implementing tax reforms, attracting foreign direct investment (FDI), and creating industry-friendly policies. She encouraged companies to overcome hesitation and actively contribute to strengthening the nation’s economy.
 
Previously, Sitharaman had highlighted the positive impact of goods and services tax (GST) reforms, noting that they have injected at least ₹2 trillion back into the economy, increasing disposable income for citizens. She pointed out that nearly 99 per cent of items previously in the 12 per cent GST bracket have been moved to the 5 per cent slab, providing relief to the middle class and supporting poverty reduction. Similarly, around 90 per cent of goods in the 28 per cent bracket have been reclassified to the 18 per cent category.
 
She also noted that GST collections increased to ₹22.08 trillion in 2025 compared to the levels at the time of its introduction, while the number of taxpayers expanded to 15.1 million from 6.5 million.
 
“The advantages of GST reforms will outweigh the incentives provided to various industries by a factor of ten,” Sitharaman added.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tamil Nadu inks ₹30,000 cr shipyard projects to create 55,000 jobs

Govt maps 12,167 HSN codes to ministries to boost ease of doing business

India has not significantly advanced its CBAM preparedness, says GTRI

Human oversight still crucial in AI-driven recruitment, says report

Premium

H-1B fee hike a wake-up call for GCCs to move up the value chain

Topics :GST NewsGST RevampCapex

First Published: Sep 21 2025 | 7:46 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story