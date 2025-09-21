Home / Industry / News / Tamil Nadu inks ₹30,000 cr shipyard projects to create 55,000 jobs

Tamil Nadu inks ₹30,000 cr shipyard projects to create 55,000 jobs

Tamil Nadu signs MoUs with Cochin Shipyard and Mazagon Dock for Rs 30,000 crore projects in Thoothukudi, boosting shipbuilding, job creation and industrial revival in the south

ship
The Indian shipbuilding industry is likely to grow at an exponential rate from about $90 million now to $8.12 billion by 2033, according to a report by Finextra Research. | File Image
Shine Jacob Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2025 | 5:15 PM IST
The government of Tamil Nadu has signed two major investments in shipbuilding worth about Rs 30,000 crore in Thoothukudi district, which may generate around 55,000 jobs.
 
Two memoranda of understanding (MoUs) were signed on Saturday. The investments include a Rs 15,000 crore shipyard to be developed by Cochin Shipyard, creating 10,000 jobs. The second project involves another Rs 15,000 crore shipyard by Mumbai-based Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, creating 45,000 jobs.
 
“We are really happy that the government of Tamil Nadu and the Union government have worked together to get Cochin Shipyard Limited to come into Tamil Nadu and I am hoping that we will get to work with more such shipyards and get more shipbuilding activities going in the state,” said state industries minister TRB Rajaa. 
“For the last one and a half years, we have been trying to push this sector in a big way and now, we have secured these two historic projects,” he added. In August, a Rs 1,500 crore shipbuilding component manufacturing project by Chennai Radha Engineering Works (CREW), creating more than 1,400 jobs, was also finalised in Thoothukudi.
 
To fuel the blue economy further, the government is in the process of setting up a state public sector undertaking (PSU). This comes amid reports that the world’s largest shipbuilding company, HD Hyundai, and Cochin Shipyard were in talks to set up a unit in South India.
 
The Indian shipbuilding industry is likely to grow at an exponential rate from about $90 million now to $8.12 billion by 2033, according to a report by Finextra Research.
 
An industrial revival is expected in southern Tamil Nadu districts — including Thoothukudi, Dindigul, Kanyakumari, Madurai, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Theni, Tirunelveli, and Virudhunagar — as the region has been seeing a surge in investments from foreign companies since the DMK government took charge in May 2021.
 
Of the total Rs 7.5 trillion worth of investments that the state has received in the past four years, about Rs 2.2 trillion came to these districts, creating more than one million jobs.
 
The Centre has also lined up schemes such as the Rs 25,000 crore Maritime Development Fund and an Rs 18,000 crore financial assistance policy to boost shipbuilding in India.
 
Thoothukudi is also set to advance India’s green hydrogen ambitions in South India. Four global majors — Malaysian government-owned oil and gas giant Petronas-backed Amplus Ganges Solar, Singapore’s state-run energy firm Sembcorp Industries’ Green Infra Renewable Energy, Gurugram-based Acme Green Hydrogen and Chemicals, and ReNew Energy’s subsidiary ReNew E-Fuels — are expected to set up a hydrogen hub. This is likely to attract an investment of about Rs 41,860 crore in its first phase at VO Chidambaranar (VOC) Port in the state.

Topics :Shipping industryshipping portsshipyardsTamil Nadu

First Published: Sep 21 2025 | 5:15 PM IST

