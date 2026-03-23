Explained: Why India's energy security goal is an unfinished journey

One thing is for sure. The problem with domestic production does not lie in policy. For the sheer number of policy changes introduced in the past ten years to make the oil and gas sector more investor-friendly is mind-boggling.
Starting off with the policy under Production Sharing Contract (PSC) for early monetization of hydrocarbon discoveries in 2014, the government moved in quick succession to the Discovered Small Field Policy in 2015, Hydrocarbon Exploration and Licensing Policy (the acronym is HELP), 2016, policy for extension of PSCs in 2016 and 2017, policy for early monetization of coal bed methane, 2017, setting up of the National Data Repository in 2017, appraisal of un-appraised areas in sedimentary basins under the National Seismic Programme in 2017, policy for ‘discovered fields and exploration blocks’ under the pre-new exploration licensing policy (Pre-NELP) in 2016 and 2017, and the policy to promote and incentivize enhanced recovery methods for oil and gas in 2018.