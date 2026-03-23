Explained: Why India's energy security goal is an unfinished journey

“Government should exempt the sector from time-consuming regulations, including public hearing (for minerals). The latter (exemption) has already been done for critical minerals but needs to be done across the board for all processes and minerals. Environment clearances need to be on self-certification basis. Once a company commits to the government’s rulebook, there should be no further process, only audit at a later time,” he said in a recent social media post asserting that India imports 90 per cent of its oil used for public transport, 66 percent of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) used for cooking, and 50 per cent of liquefied natural gas (LNG), which goes into low-emission public transport vehicles. No wonder oil and gas is the biggest item in the country’s import bill, at around $176 billion per year.