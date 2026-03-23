West Asia crisis: Medtech lobby seeks govt support as input costs rise 50%

Domestic medical device manufacturers have demanded rationalisation of inland haulage charges, fast tracking of goods and services tax (GST) refunds, and Customs duty rebates on key raw material imports. This is owing to input costs rising by up to 50 per cent because of the West Asia war.

In different letters to Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and Revenue Secretary Arvind Shrivastava, domestic medtech manufacturer lobby Association of Indian Medical Device Industry (AIMED) said the ongoing blockade at the Strait of Hormuz has led to an unprecedented increase in the costs of key raw materials and energy inputs.

This includes a nearly 50 per cent rise in critical plastics used in syringes, intravenous (IV) sets, catheters, and examination gloves.

Similarly, manufacturers are seeing a 20 per cent increase in packaging materials and diesel-based self-generated power.

“While earlier shipment delays of one-three weeks were manageable, the prolonged nature of the current disruption risks production slowdowns. It also exposes the industry to opportunistic pricing by dominant raw material suppliers,” said Rajiv Nath, forum coordinator of AIMED.

The developments are beginning to materially affect the cost structures, supply chain stability, and operational continuity of domestic manufacturers.

This is especially true for those producing high-volume items such as syringes, catheters, nitrile examination gloves and disposable medical devices.