West Asia crisis: Medtech lobby seeks govt support as input costs rise 50%

Similarly, manufacturers are seeing a 20 per cent increase in packaging materials and diesel-based self-generated power.
“While earlier shipment delays of one-three weeks were manageable, the prolonged nature of the current disruption risks production slowdowns. It also exposes the industry to opportunistic pricing by dominant raw material suppliers,” said Rajiv Nath, forum coordinator of AIMED.
The developments are beginning to materially affect the cost structures, supply chain stability, and operational continuity of domestic manufacturers.
This is especially true for those producing high-volume items such as syringes, catheters, nitrile examination gloves and disposable medical devices.
While there is no shortage of syringes or other medical disposables currently, the body stated that manufacturers are experiencing noticeable price escalations, longer lead times, and elevated freight and logistics costs.