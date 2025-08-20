Home / Industry / News / Exports of major textile commodities increased 5.37% in July: Govt

Exports of major textile commodities increased 5.37% in July: Govt

India's textile and apparel sector has continued to demonstrate resilience in July 2025, recording a steady growth trajectory

AI in textile industry, Tiruppur textile AI adoption, Industry 4.0 in India, MSMEs digital transformation, AI sewing machines India, AI-powered textile manufacturing, CAD CAM in textiles, smart textile factories India, sustainable textile supply chai
The industry's performance highlights India's diversified product strength, spanning from cotton and MMF-based textiles to traditional handicrafts and eco-friendly jute.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 9:37 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Despite global uncertainties, exports of major textile commodities increased 5.37 per cent to $3.10 billion in July 2025 compared to $2.94 billion in the year-ago period, the government said on Wednesday.

Despite global uncertainties, India's textile exports continue to chart a positive growth trajectory, reaffirming the sector's role as a key driver of employment, exports, and economic growth, the Textile Ministry said.

India's textile and apparel sector has continued to demonstrate resilience in July 2025, recording a steady growth trajectory.

As per quick estimates released by the Directorate General of Commercial Intelligence & Statistics (DGCIS) for the period April-July 2025, cumulative textile exports rose 3.87 per cent to $12.18 billion against $11.73 billion a year ago.

The total exports of the six major textile commodity groups crossed $3.1 billion in July 2025, showing resilience against mixed global trade conditions. Sustained demand in ready-made garments, jute, carpets, and handicrafts contributed significantly to the growth momentum.

Ready-made Garments (RMG) exports rose to $1.34 billion in July 2025 from $1.28 billion in July 2024 (4.75 per cent growth). Cumulative exports for April-July 2025 stood at $5.53 billion compared to $5.13 billion last year, recording 7.87 per cent growth.

The industry's performance highlights India's diversified product strength, spanning from cotton and MMF-based textiles to traditional handicrafts and eco-friendly jute.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Decline in coal output drags core infrastructure growth to 2% in July

Govt to fast track reduction of compliance burden: DPIIT addl secy

Retail sector projected to nearly double to $1.93 trn by 2030: Report

Wind projects underperform, but firms' credit quality holds steady: Crisil

Core sector growth falls to 2% in July against 6.3% in same month last year

Topics :TextileJute

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 9:27 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story