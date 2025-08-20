Exports of major textile commodities increased 5.37% in July: Govt

Despite global uncertainties, exports of major textile commodities increased 5.37 per cent to $3.10 billion in July 2025 compared to $2.94 billion in the year-ago period, the government said on Wednesday.
Despite global uncertainties, India's textile exports continue to chart a positive growth trajectory, reaffirming the sector's role as a key driver of employment, exports, and economic growth, the Textile Ministry said.
India's textile and apparel sector has continued to demonstrate resilience in July 2025, recording a steady growth trajectory.
As per quick estimates released by the Directorate General of Commercial Intelligence & Statistics (DGCIS) for the period April-July 2025, cumulative textile exports rose 3.87 per cent to $12.18 billion against $11.73 billion a year ago.
The total exports of the six major textile commodity groups crossed $3.1 billion in July 2025, showing resilience against mixed global trade conditions. Sustained demand in ready-made garments, jute, carpets, and handicrafts contributed significantly to the growth momentum.
Ready-made Garments (RMG) exports rose to $1.34 billion in July 2025 from $1.28 billion in July 2024 (4.75 per cent growth). Cumulative exports for April-July 2025 stood at $5.53 billion compared to $5.13 billion last year, recording 7.87 per cent growth.
The industry's performance highlights India's diversified product strength, spanning from cotton and MMF-based textiles to traditional handicrafts and eco-friendly jute.
