Home / Industry / News / Core sector growth falls to 2% in July against 6.3% in same month last year

Core sector growth falls to 2% in July against 6.3% in same month last year

The core sector's output growth was 2.2 per cent in the previous month of June

Manufacturing sector
The production growth was dragged by five key sectors of coal, crude oil, natural gas, and refinery products, which recorded a decline in output in July.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 5:35 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Eight infrastructure sectors' growth slowed down to 2 per cent in July 2025 from 6.3 per cent in the same month last year, according to official data released on Wednesday.

The core sector's output growth was 2.2 per cent in the previous month of June.

The production growth was dragged by five key sectors of coal, crude oil, natural gas, and refinery products, which recorded a decline in output in July.

In April-July of this fiscal year, the eight infrastructure sectors expanded by 1.6 per cent, compared to 6.3 per cent during the same period last year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Explainer: Online real money games and why govt is seeking to ban them

Chinese refiners sweep Russian oil as Indian demand weakens, discounts fall

India's Russian oil imports dip in July, skips LatAm supply, data shows

Gaming bodies seek Amit Shah's intervention to stop RMG ban in India

Premium

India's oil reforms to blunt US and European Union supply coercion

Topics :infrastructureindustryCrude Oilnatural gas

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 5:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story