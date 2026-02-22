Associate Sponsors

EY names nine finalists for its 27th Entrepreneur of the Year India award

EY India has announced nine finalists for its 27th Entrepreneur of the Year Award, to be declared in February 2026, with Uday Kotak receiving a special jury honour for his transformative contributions

Uday Kotak
Uday Kotak (Photo: Bloomberg)
BS Reporter New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 22 2026 | 9:35 PM IST
EY India on Sunday announced nine finalists for its 27th Entrepreneur of the Year (EOY) Award, which will be announced in Mumbai on 25 February 2026, a press statement released said. The list of finalists includes Abhishek Lodha, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Lodha Developers; Deepinder Goyal, Founder, Eternal Limited; Ajay Bhardwaj, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Anthem Biosciences; Gopal Vittal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Bharti Airtel Ltd, among others.
 
Uday Kotak, Founder of Kotak Mahindra Bank, has been selected for a special jury award for his transformative contributions to the Indian banking and finance industry, EY India said.
 
Past winners of the EY Entrepreneur of the Year India Awards include Mukesh Ambani, Reliance Industries (2000); Ratan Tata, Tata Group (2003); Anand Mahindra, Mahindra Group (2009); Kumar Mangalam Birla, Aditya Birla Group (2005); Sunil Bharti Mittal, Bharti Airtel (2004); Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Biocon (2020); and Vellayan Subbiah, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company (2024). 
Disclosure: Entities controlled by the Kotak family have a significant holding in Business Standard Pvt Ltd
 
 
First Published: Feb 22 2026 | 9:35 PM IST

