EY names nine finalists for its 27th Entrepreneur of the Year India award

EY India on Sunday announced nine finalists for its 27th Entrepreneur of the Year (EOY) Award, which will be announced in Mumbai on 25 February 2026, a press statement released said. The list of finalists includes Abhishek Lodha, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Lodha Developers; Deepinder Goyal, Founder, Eternal Limited; Ajay Bhardwaj, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Anthem Biosciences; Gopal Vittal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Bharti Airtel Ltd, among others.

Uday Kotak, Founder of Kotak Mahindra Bank, has been selected for a special jury award for his transformative contributions to the Indian banking and finance industry, EY India said.