Allow telcos to offer connectivity: DoT to Noida International Airport

“It is clarified that, in terms of the Telecommunications Act, 2023, Noida International Airport qualifies as a ‘public entity’ for the purposes of the said Act and the rules framed thereunder. Accordingly, the obligations and responsibilities prescribed for public entities under the Act are applicable,” the letter noted. A copy of the communication was seen by Business Standard.
The DoT added that the Telecommunications Act, 2023, read with the Telecommunications (Right of Way) Rules, 2024, provides a statutory framework for granting permissions for facility providers, including telecom service providers, for the establishment, operation and maintenance of telecom networks. “The provisions mandate non-discriminatory, fair and transparent processing of RoW applications within the prescribed timelines and conditions,” the DoT stated.