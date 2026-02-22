Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Industry / News / Allow telcos to offer connectivity: DoT to Noida International Airport

Allow telcos to offer connectivity: DoT to Noida International Airport

DoT has asked Noida International Airport to allow telcos to set up networks under the Telecommunications Act 2023, marking its second such intervention after Navi Mumbai airport

telecom, TRAI
premium
Gulveen Aulakh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 22 2026 | 5:30 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has asked Noida International Airport to allow licensed telecom service providers to set up their networks in accordance with the Telecommunications Act 2023. The direction has been issued to Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL), a 100 per cent subsidiary of Zurich Airport International AG, which operates the airport located in Jewar, Uttar Pradesh, in a letter dated 19 February, a few days after a similar communication was issued to Navi Mumbai International Airport Limited.
 
In the letter dated 19 February to YIAPL, the DoT directed the company to grant right of way (RoW) permissions within the airport premises to licensed telecom operators. The department sought compliance with the RoW rules under the Act, explicitly stating that the airport qualifies as a public entity.
 
“It is clarified that, in terms of the Telecommunications Act, 2023, Noida International Airport qualifies as a ‘public entity’ for the purposes of the said Act and the rules framed thereunder. Accordingly, the obligations and responsibilities prescribed for public entities under the Act are applicable,” the letter noted. A copy of the communication was seen by Business Standard.
 
The DoT added that the Telecommunications Act, 2023, read with the Telecommunications (Right of Way) Rules, 2024, provides a statutory framework for granting permissions for facility providers, including telecom service providers, for the establishment, operation and maintenance of telecom networks. “The provisions mandate non-discriminatory, fair and transparent processing of RoW applications within the prescribed timelines and conditions,” the DoT stated.
 
“You are requested to ensure compliance with the provisions of the Telecommunications Act, 2023, and the Telecommunications (Right of Way) Rules, 2024, while processing applications for grant of RoW permissions within your premises, and to take necessary action to facilitate establishment of telecom infrastructure in accordance with the statutory framework,” the letter stated.
 
YIAPL was yet to respond to queries from Business Standard.
 
The direction is aimed at ensuring that customers do not face issues of absence of mobile connectivity once commercial flights begin from the airport in the coming months. The direction will also prevent the chances of flyers experiencing lack of mobile connectivity once the airport begins operations, an issue faced by hundreds of flyers when the Navi Mumbai International Airport began operations in December last year, who had to rely only on Wi-Fi within the airport premises.
 
The letter is the second such instance of intervention by DoT amid an ongoing dispute between Adani Airport Holdings Limited, which runs the Navi Mumbai International Airport, and carriers Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea. The airport operator has asked carriers to pay charges to run services inside the airport, which the carriers have termed ‘unreasonably high’.
 
Telcos had argued that the charges were grossly disproportionate to the underlying costs and significantly exceeded the capital and operating expenditure typically required to deploy an independent in-building network solution.
 
Sources said that the two sides were back at the negotiating table after DoT’s 16 February letter, with efforts to resolve the situation. Sources added that telcos were also negotiating with the Noida airport operator on similar lines.
 
Meanwhile, telecom industry body the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) has sought the intervention of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India for developing a cost-based pricing framework, including ceilings for in-building telecom infrastructure at public or captive premises such as metro stations and airports.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India's AI ambition spans full tech stack with global outlook: Ericsson CTO

Retail technology works best when it supports, not replaces staff: Study

Excise waiver for biogas blending can unlock ₹1 trn investment: IBA

Coal demand set for uptick on rising power needs: Industry expert

India can emerge as key APAC data hub, must leverage renewables: Deloitte

Topics :telecom sectorNoida international airportAirports

First Published: Feb 22 2026 | 5:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story