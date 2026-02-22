Allow telcos to offer connectivity: DoT to Noida International Airport

“You are requested to ensure compliance with the provisions of the Telecommunications Act, 2023, and the Telecommunications (Right of Way) Rules, 2024, while processing applications for grant of RoW permissions within your premises, and to take necessary action to facilitate establishment of telecom infrastructure in accordance with the statutory framework,” the letter stated.

The direction is aimed at ensuring that customers do not face issues of absence of mobile connectivity once commercial flights begin from the airport in the coming months. The direction will also prevent the chances of flyers experiencing lack of mobile connectivity once the airport begins operations, an issue faced by hundreds of flyers when the Navi Mumbai International Airport began operations in December last year, who had to rely only on Wi-Fi within the airport premises.