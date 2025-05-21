Indians take to private labelling as value reigns supreme: Survey

A majority of Indian consumers are now evaluating their shopping choices based on price, value, and pack size, leading to a shift from brand loyalty to private label products.

According to the India edition of the EY Future Consumer Index, 52 per cent of consumers are switching to private labels. This growing preference is reshaping consumer perceptions and positioning store brands as the preferred alternative to traditional branded options.

As many as 70 per cent of consumers believe that private labels meet their needs just as effectively as branded products.

Notably, 47 per cent of respondents expressed a willingness to return to a branded product if it offered superior taste, quality, or performance, suggesting that quality remains the key driver in decision-making.

Additionally, 44 per cent of consumers said they would switch back to branded products for better value for money, while another 44 per cent are willing to pay a premium for enhancements that improve product performance.

“Consumer behaviour has traditionally evolved in response to changing economic situations, but the current shifts appear to be more permanent. Retailers are confidently launching private labels and allocating prime shelf space to them, while technology is enhancing the shopping experience,” said Angshuman Bhattacharya, partner and national leader, consumer products and retail sector at EY-Parthenon.

Retailers are responding to this shift, with 74 per cent of consumers noticing more private label options where they shop and 70 per cent observing more private label items positioned at eye level on store shelves.

A significant 69 per cent of consumers also said that store brands and private labels help them save money.

Even when brands pursue innovation or make improvements—such as changing ingredients or formulas to add value—34 per cent of respondents perceive these as cost-cutting measures rather than genuine innovation. Furthermore, 59 per cent of consumers indicated they only purchase branded products when they are on sale, prioritising discounts over brand loyalty.

“The rapid growth of private labels is further evidenced by the rising popularity of fresh, new brands among Indian consumers. At the same time, this presents established brands with both the opportunity and the imperative to deepen their connection with consumers and explore innovative ways to stay relevant,” Bhattacharya added.