Fada, Rosmerta Digital Services tie up to simplify vehicle compliances

Automobile dealers' apex body Fada has signed an initial pact with Rosmerta Group firm Rosmerta Digital Services to make vehicle compliances easier using the latter's tech platform that provides customers with a simple digital access point to check their traffic violation details and necessary action.

As part of this association, RDSL has introduced Rosmart, its compliance services platform, available through Rosmart.com, where citizens can log in to access challan-related services and address pending traffic violations, the Federation of Automobile Dealers' Association (Fada) said in a statement.

Through the platform, dealers can upload cases in bulk or assist customers directly, while customers can visit Rosmart.com or access the service by scanning a QR code available at participating dealerships and customer touchpoints, it said.

The need for a reliable platform has also become increasingly important with the proliferation of unauthorised websites and online intermediaries claiming to facilitate traffic challan payments or clear pending violations. Such platforms can expose citizens to the risk of fraud and cybercrime, it said. "A pending traffic violation may seem like a small issue, but it can become a hurdle when a vehicle is being sold or transferred. With Rosmart.com, we wanted to create a simple digital destination where citizens can check their challans and access the services, they need to address compliance requirements," said Hariansh Nagpal, President, Rosmerta Digital Services.