Four more firms flout FAME-II scheme norms, finds MHI investigation

The Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) has found Greaves Electric Mobility (formerly Ampere Vehicles), Benling India Energy and Technology, Revolt Intellicorp, and AMO Mobility allegedly violating the localisation norms, government officials told Business Standard. ARAI, a statutory body under the Ministry of Heavy Industry (MHI), is handling the probe into the allegations of EV makers flouting the local equipment usage norms.

The central government in its second round of investigation into the alleged violation of Phased Manufacturing Programme (PMP) guidelines under the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles in India (FAME-II) scheme has found four more original equipment manufacturers (OEM) not conforming to the norms.