Home / Industry / News / Four more firms flout FAME-II scheme norms, finds MHI investigation

Four more firms flout FAME-II scheme norms, finds MHI investigation

Notices to be sent to Greaves Electric, Benling India, Revolt Intellicorp, AMO Mobility

Nitin Kumar New Delhi
Premium
Four more firms flout FAME-II scheme norms, finds MHI investigation

4 min read Last Updated : May 24 2023 | 6:56 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The central government in its second round of investigation into the alleged violation of Phased Manufacturing Programme (PMP) guidelines under the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles in India (FAME-II) scheme has found four more original equipment manufacturers (OEM) not conforming to the norms. 
The Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) has found Greaves Electric Mobility (formerly Ampere Vehicles), Benling India Energy and Technology, Revolt Intellicorp, and AMO Mobility allegedly violating the localisation norms, government officials told Business Standard. ARAI, a statutory body under the Ministry of Heavy Industry (MHI), is handling the probe into the allegations of EV makers flouting the local equipment usage norms. 

“We have received the final report from the testing agency. The defaulting firms will face the action similar to Hero Electric and Okinawa Autotech,” senior officials said, adding, “Notices will be sent to the defaulting companies in a week.”
Queries sent to the four aforementioned companies remained answered until the time of going to press. 

The MHI in its first round of investigation issued recovery notices for a total of Rs 249 crore to Hero Electric and Okinawa Autotech (Okinawa). Both companies were also “deregistered” from the FAME II scheme. 
The second round of the investigation, according to sources, did not find a violation on the part of Victory Electric Vehicles International and Jitendra New Ev Tech. The ministry gave a clean chit to Kinetic Green and Okaya last month.

“So far, of the 13 OEMs under PMP investigation, six are found to have violated the norms. Four have not violated any guideline and the investigation report in the case of three players is still pending,” an official said. 
The three OEMs on which the final report is still awaited are Lohia Auto Industries, Thukral Electric Bikes, and Avon Cycles. 

The government halted subsidies to many companies in September after receiving complaints, mainly related to violations of the Phased Manufacturing Programme guidelines. These had been referred to the International Centre for Automotive Technology and the Automotive Research Association of India testing agencies for re-verification.
Okinawa Scooters and Hero Electric were on the first list of OEMs to have their subsidies arrested in September last year. The EV industry has since been seeking reimbursement of unpaid subsidies which, according to the Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles (SMEV), stand at more than Rs 1,200 crore. 

To be eligible for FAME-II subsidies, EV original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) must demonstrate that at least 50 per cent of components in their vehicles are manufactured in India and locally sourced. According to the norms, subsidies given to E2W makers are also linked to their adherence to a maximum ex-factory price of Rs 1.5 lakh.
Business Standard earlier in February that four OEMs -- Ola Electric, Ather Energy, TVS, and Hero MotoCorp’s Vida -- were being investigated for alleged ex-factory price violations. The government recently concluded its investigation into ex-factory price violations and the four OEMs have agreed to pay Rs 287 crore. 

The government provides an incentive of Rs 15,000 per kWh on electric two-wheelers, capped at 40 per cent of the total vehicle cost, provided they meet specified localisation criteria. The subsidy for EV makers ranges between Rs 17,000 and Rs 66,000 per electric two-wheeler.
However, from June 1, 2023, the Centre has slashed the subsidy for electric two-wheelers to Rs 10,000 per Kwh. The existing maximum subsidy cap has also been brought down to 15 per cent. The proposed increase in the scheme outlay and a reduction in subsidy per vehicle may enable longer government support for the e-2W segment.


Also Read

FAME: Electric 2-wheeler manufacturers deny allegations of non-compliance

As govt cuts down subsidy, EV two-wheelers may get costlier from June 1

FAME subsidy row: Centre to return Rs 800 cr to ex-factory price defaulters

Centre likely to discontinue second phase of Fame-II scheme after FY24

All 7,000 e-buses under FAME-II to run on roads in next one year: Official

Satellite spectrum sale will crumble rare resource, bar newer players: ISpA

Banks say RBI rules make it difficult to attract top-class talent on boards

E-commerce sector to grow 1000%, emissions 8mn tonnes by 2030: Report

Centre to come up with policy to extend port lease beyond 30 years

LIVE: ED raids at 25 locations for alleged forex violations by gaming apps

Topics :FAME-IIElectric mobility

First Published: May 24 2023 | 7:47 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story