Ferro alloys demand likely to grow at 7-8% CAGR in India: Report

India's ferro alloys demand is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7-8 per cent over the next five years, driven by higher steel production, according to markets research firm BigMint.
At present, the demand of ferro alloys -- used to add various properties to steel -- in India is over 4 million tonnes, BigMint CEO Dhruv Goel said on Wednesday.
Ferro alloys like silico manganese and ferro chrome, etc, act as deoxidisers and alloying agents, improving steel's properties like hardness, strength, corrosion resistance, and wear resistance, he said.
The domestic ferro alloys capacity stands around 7.5 million tonnes, while the production is at 6 million tonnes, of which around 2 million tonnes are exported, the industry expert said at the '5th International Ferroy Alloys Conference 2025', organised by Indian Ferro Alloy Producers' Association (IFAPA).
"India's ferro alloys industry has immense potential as the demand will continue to grow at 7-8 per cent CAGR till FY2030," Goel said, addressing a gathering of about 600 delegates, including government officials and international representatives.
The demand for ferro alloys will be driven by the domestic steel industry, which is on a growth trajectory in India.
The government aims to scale up steel making capacity to 300 million tonne by 2030 from the present level of 200 million tonnes, he told PTI on the sidelines of the event.
In line with the growth of steel output and demand, the requirement of various ferro alloys will continue to grow, Goel said.
High-end steel grades are used in sectors like automobiles, defence, aviation, capital goods.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app