Home / Industry / News / Fintechs lead small-ticket loans' volume with 77% market share: Study

Fintechs lead small-ticket loans' volume with 77% market share: Study

On the value front, fintechs cornered 29 per cent of small ticket loans disbursed in FY18, which rose to 51 per cent in FY24 (till September 2023)

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 17 2024 | 11:21 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Fintech companies in the country have seen an uptick in the volume and value of small-ticket loans disbursed over the past six years, data from a joint report by Experian India and the Digital Lenders Association of India (DLAI) shows. 

In financial year 2018 (FY18), fintechs accounted for 50 per cent of the loan volumes disbursed with a ticket size less than Rs 1,00,000. In the same category, their market share has expanded to 77 per cent in FY24 (till September 2023). 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


On the value front, fintechs cornered 29 per cent of small ticket loans disbursed in FY18, which rose to 51 per cent in FY24 (till September 2023). 

Meanwhile, the average ticket size for lenders in the personal loans category in FY24 (till September 2023) was pegged at Rs 11,576. 
 
The report further added that the personal loan portfolio size at end of September 23 stands at around Rs 81,000 crore. Non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) own 34 per cent share of the pie, followed by fintech companies owning 33 per cent of the market. 

Ticket size distribution across lenders

  FY18 FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22 FY23 FY24 (till September 2023)
Fintechs 29 34 42 39 38 47 51
Fintech-enabled 4 4 6 8 13 14 12
NBFCs 34 40 32 24 32 25 25
Private banks 18 11 14 10 10 9 8
Public Sector Banks 14 11 6 20 7 5 3

Source: Experian India- DLAI whitepaper

Also Read

NBFC business has to hit the reset button after RBI strengthens norms

Bank credit to NBFCs grows 22% in Oct, exposure to sector at Rs 14.8 trn

Vehicle loan AUM for NBFCs to cross Rs 8 trillion in 2024-25: CRISIL

NBFC major Shriram Finance to replace agro chemicals firm UPL in Nifty50

Indian fintech funding declines 63%; raises total $2 bn: Tracxn Report 2023

Statsguru: Discoms show progress in some parameters, but challenges remain

NCRTC managing director Vinay Kumar Singh resigns citing personal reasons

Luxury members-only club Soho House coming to Delhi and South Mumbai

Global toy majors shifting focus from China to India, exports jumped 239%

Banks asked to check mis-selling, safeguard customers' interest: DFS Secy

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Fintech sectorFintechFintech firmsIndian FinTechNBFC

First Published: Mar 17 2024 | 11:21 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story