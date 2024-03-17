NCRTC managing director Vinay Kumar Singh resigns citing personal reasons

In a sudden development, Vinay Kumar Singh, the Managing Director of the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), has resigned from his position, according to sources in the transport public sector undertaking (PSU).

Singh has been spearheading the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) project in India, and his resignation comes at the cusp of the successful completion of India’s first Namo Bharat service (formerly RapidX).

ALSO READ: Solar panels on rooftops along Delhi-Meerut RRTS to cut emissions: NCRTC According to the source, Singh sent his resignation in on Friday, citing personal reasons, but the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs is yet to accept his resignation (as of Sunday evening).

A spokesperson of NCRTC did not offer comments on this paper’s queries.

Singh has been the MD of the corporation since 2016 and has been executing the Delhi-Meerut RRTS, while awaiting green lights for three more intercity projects.

On March 6, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the Namo Bharat train service between Duhai and Modi Nagar North, opening up the second 17-kilometre (km) stretch of the ambitious rapid rail plan to connect Meerut to the national capital.

'As the construction progresses at a rapid pace, we are committed to operationalising the entire 82-km long Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor much before the targeted timeline of June 2025,' Singh said on social media after the inauguration.

In 2023, the project, started in 2019 at a cost of Rs 30,000 crore, was commissioned between Sahibabad and Duhai in the national capital region.

The corridor, slated to bring down travel time between Meerut and Delhi to under an hour, is part of a larger plan to expand urbanisation around the national capital.