Fixed tenures may be next for upper-layer NBFC chiefs under new norms

A fixed tenure for corner-room occupants in Reserve Bank of India (RBI) “upper-layer” non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) may be in the works.

The issue figured at a Department of Financial Services meeting on NBFCs chaired by Finance Secretary M Nagaraju on Thursday. It appeared under the agenda item “Governance reforms to include better leadership rotation”, along with “Clarity on NBFCs as potential banks”.

Many upper-layer NBFCs are hopeful of securing private bank licences, and the “idea may be to prepare them for the transition”, said a source.