Centre proposes E100 testing framework to accelerate flex fuel vehicles

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) plans to widen emission testing standards for flexible (flex)-fuel vehicles that can run on 100 per cent ethanol (E100), in a bid to boost production of such vehicles.

In a draft notification issued on Tuesday night, the ministry proposed including E100 in testing and certification standards, replacing the current provision that only covers E85, a fuel blend containing 85 per cent ethanol and 15 per cent gasoline.

The West Asia crisis has spurred the push for faster adoption of flex-fuel vehicles, as critical energy supplies, including crude oil, remain vulnerable in the Strait of Hormuz off the Iranian coast.

“This draft notification by MoRTH marks a progressive and forward-looking step for India’s biofuel ecosystem,” said the Grain Ethanol Manufacturers Association, adding that it is a strong policy signal the country is ready to move beyond E20, which contains 20 per cent ethanol blended with petrol, and embrace higher ethanol blends in a structured and regulated manner. For the grain-based ethanol industry, this development opens up big opportunities to scale production, drive investments, and contribute more meaningfully to India’s energy security and decarbonisation goals, it said. “Higher ethanol blends such as E85 and E100 will significantly enhance demand for surplus grains, thereby strengthening farm incomes and creating a more resilient agri-value chain,” it added.

Meanwhile, the move — which will see further action after a 30-day stakeholder consultation period — is aimed at increasing the share of flex-fuel vehicles in the Indian automotive (auto) market. A February meeting, held before the escalation of the West Asia conflict, saw oil-marketing companies (OMCs) raise several concerns, including weak demand for flex fuels. Auto industry executives echoed these concerns in conversations with Business Standard on Wednesday, saying the absence of a meaningful price advantage remains a fundamental hurdle, as consumers are unlikely to shift to higher ethanol blends without clear savings at the pump.