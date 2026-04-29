Labour Codes face friction from state law overlaps, says experts

Jain noted that divergences are also evident in leave and overtime provisions. While the Labour Codes permit earned leave accumulation up to 30 days and allow encashment beyond this limit, certain state laws allow higher accumulation or carry-forward limits but do not permit annual encashment in most cases. Similarly, the Codes allow up to 144 hours of overtime per quarter with worker approval, whereas some states prescribe lower caps, he added.

This comes as the rollout of the Labour Codes remains incomplete, with final rules yet to be notified. While the Codes came into effect in November 2025 and draft rules were issued in December, the final rules, which are expected to provide operational clarity, have been delayed. Although the government had earlier indicated a notification by the end of FY26, it remains pending as companies continue to operate under evolving provisions.