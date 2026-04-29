Labour Codes face friction from state law overlaps, says experts

The Shops and Establishments Acts are state-specific labour laws that govern working conditions in commercial establishments such as offices, shops and restaurants, covering areas like working hours, overtime, leave and holidays. Since each state prescribes its own rules, these laws often vary across jurisdictions, covering areas such as working hours, overtime, leave and holidays, opening and closing hours, and conditions of employment.
Puneet Gupta, partner, People Advisory Services - Tax, EY India, said that a key concern is the overlap between the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020 (OSH Code), and state Shops and Establishments Acts, with the Code applying specifically to “workers” as defined under the labour laws, while state Acts cover “employees” or “workers” based on their own definitions, which vary widely across states in terms of coverage, exclusions and wage thresholds.