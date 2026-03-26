Flex workspace operators bet big on B2B platforms amid enterprise demand

New Delhi-based Awfis said it aims to become a one-stop solution where clients do not have to stitch together multiple vendors. “The platform model brings together space, design, managed services, and customer experience into a single, cohesive offering,” said Amit Ra­mani, chairman and managing director.

These platforms offer another clear advantage. Unlike traditional leasing, where pricing is benchmarked on a per-seat or per-square-foot basis, platform-led offerings are priced on the total value delivered. Their asset-light nature also improves profitability timelines for operators. According to Anarock group Cofounder and Chairman Anuj Puri, B2B aggregators can break even within two years — significantly faster than traditional lease-arbitrage models, which typically take three to four years.