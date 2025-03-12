Extended Holi weekend paints busy travel scene, flight bookings up 50%

travel and tourism sector is once again seeing increased activity, with flight bookings and hotel occupancies inching up as people try to make the most of the long weekend.

According to travel platform ixigo, flight bookings have seen a year-on-year surge of 45-50 per cent, driven by a mix of homebound travel, leisure getaways, and spiritual tourism.

Hotspots like Ayodhya, Varanasi, and Amritsar have seen an increase of 50 per cent and 20-30 per cent, respectively, in flight bookings. Among Tier-II and Tier-III cities, Gorakhpur recorded the highest increase in flight bookings at 154 per cent. While the festival continues to drive strong homecoming travel trends, many people are also opting for short getaways.

“While festival travel for Holi celebrations in Vrindavan, Mathura, Varanasi, and other cultural hubs remains popular, many travellers are opting for leisure getaways to destinations like Goa, Jaipur, Pondicherry, Ooty, Srinagar, Mahabaleshwar, Corbett, and Wayanad,” said Bharatt Malik, senior vice-president (SVP) — air and hotel business, Yatra Online. Hotel bookings on the platform have risen by 20-25 per cent, with average room rates (ARRs) increasing by 18-22 per cent. “This trend highlights the continued appeal of domestic travel, where spontaneous trips remain a strong driver of demand,” Malik added. Hospitality chain Radisson is seeing a spike in demand for the upcoming Holi weekend, particularly from those seeking short vacations to unwind from the urban hustle.

“Our resorts and hotels in destinations like Udaipur, Goa, Nainital, Vrindavan, Pondicherry, Jawai, and Jim Corbett are experiencing increased demand and healthy growth in occupancy and average daily rates,” said Nikhil Sharma, managing director and chief operating officer, South Asia, at Radisson Hotel Group. Tourist destinations around Bengaluru are also seeing an uptick in occupancies. The Silver Sky Hotels & Resorts in coffee haven Chikkamagaluru is seeing an occupancy rate of 25-30 per cent, while room rates have not been revised. Shambala, a boutique resort in Tamil Nadu’s Yercaud, has planned a Holi-special menu for the festival. “We see about 60 per cent occupancy as of now and might get sold out closer to the date,” said Ravi Sundar, general manager at the property.

According to travel platform Agoda, Goa has claimed the top spot as the most-searched domestic destination for the long weekend. “The upcoming Holi long weekend is expected to significantly boost occupancy rates, with an average projected occupancy of around 90 per cent,” said Sourav Panchanan, general manager at Caravela Beach Resort in Goa. “As a result of this surge, our total revenue per occupied room is expected to be roughly Rs 15,500, indicating strong revenue growth,” Panchanan added. At DoubleTree by Hilton in Panaji, Goa, early bookings are seeing strong momentum, particularly for premium stays and curated celebrations. “Goa remains a top choice for both domestic and international travellers drawn to immersive experiences,” said Harshad Nalawade, general manager at the property.