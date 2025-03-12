Key diabetes drug price crashes up to 90% as generic versions launched

Prices of key anti-diabetic drug empagliflozin crashed by as much as 90 per cent to Rs 5.5 per tablet as several pharma companies launched generic versions of this Boehringer Ingelheim (BI) drug, which went off-patent earlier this month. The move will make the drug more accessible to India’s diabetic patients and eventually grow the market by five to six times in volume, industry insiders felt.

Delhi-based Mankind Pharma launched a range of empagliflozin products, including its combinations, priced between Rs 5.5 and Rs 13.5 per tablet. On the same day, Mumbai-based Glenmark Pharmaceuticals launched the drug, priced between Rs 11 and Rs 15 per tablet for empagliflozin and its combinations. Alkem Laboratories announced the launch of its generic version of the drug, priced around 80 per cent lower than the innovator brand.

The innovator drug, named Jardiance by BI, costs around Rs 60 per tablet. India is home to more than 100 million diabetics, and the demand for diabetic drugs is on the rise—the Rs 20,611 crore anti-diabetic drug market in India is growing at around 9 per cent. According to market research firm Pharmarack, the empagliflozin market size is around Rs 758 crore and has a five-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3 per cent. This is because another drug in the same class (SGLT-2 inhibitor), dapagliflozin, went off-patent around 2020 and became affordable after generics were launched.

Sheetal Sapale, vice-president, commercial, Pharmarack, said prices usually crash to one-third or one-fifth of the innovator molecule, and in the case of empagliflozin, it is one-tenth. “Volumes will pick up significantly as a result. The cost per tablet ranges between Rs 60 and Rs 70 for plain empagliflozin and between Rs 70 and Rs 86 for combinations. Among the top players, Mankind Pharma, Torrent Pharma, Alkem, and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories are poised to launch their generic versions,” she said. In recent years, key drugs like vildagliptin, linagliptin, sitagliptin, and dapagliflozin went off-patent, and prices crashed to one-third of the innovator brand pricing.

Rajeev Juneja, managing director, Mankind Pharma, said that after the generics are launched, even general physicians will start prescribing empagliflozin, thereby increasing volume and access for patients. Juneja expected volume growth to be in the range of 50-100 per cent after patent expiry, while the value will drop this year due to the price crash. “In two to three years, the value of the drug will surpass the current market size,” he said. Mankind will manufacture the drug at its own plant and will also produce the bulk drug in-house. “We are using a drug master file (DMF) or export-grade active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) in our products. So, patients will get the same quality as the innovator drug at a lower price. In chronic drugs, even a minuscule impurity can cause damage in the long run to the patient, and hence we strategically decided to use DMF-grade (USFDA-grade) APIs,” he told reporters.

Pharma companies are betting on this drug’s additional benefits apart from managing diabetes. Vikas Gupta, chief executive officer, Alkem, said, “This globally accepted molecule has transformed diabetes care with its additional benefits in managing chronic kidney disease and cardiovascular health.” In addition to cardiovascular benefits, studies have highlighted the effectiveness of empagliflozin and its combinations. A 24-week study found that a twice-daily combination of empagliflozin (12.5 mg) and metformin (500/1,000 mg) helped people with type 2 diabetes lower their blood sugar levels (HbA1c by 1.9 per cent to 2.1 per cent), lose weight (3 to 3.8 kg), and reduce fasting blood sugar (by 43.2 to 50.4 mg/dL).