Home / Industry / News / FM pledges support, vows to safeguard traders' interests amid US tariffs

FM pledges support, vows to safeguard traders' interests amid US tariffs

The assurance was given to a delegation of the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) led by its President S C Ralhan

India US Trade
The US has imposed a steep 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods entering Washington from August 27. It will affect export of certain labour-intensive sectors such as textiles, shrimp, gems and jewellery and leather and footwear.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2025 | 4:34 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday assured an exporters' delegation that the government stands firmly with them in this challenging time and is committed to addressing their concerns, while exploring every possible avenue to safeguard their interests amidst high US tariffs, FIEO said in a statement.

The assurance was given to a delegation of the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) led by its President S C Ralhan.

They apprised her of the challenges faced by Indian exporters due to the recent escalation of tariffs imposed by the United States.

During the interaction, Ralhan said he highlighted the immediate concerns of the exporting community, particularly the adverse impact of higher tariffs on market access, competitiveness, and employment generation. He underscored the need for quick and calibrated policy measures to mitigate the strain on India's exporters, who have been key drivers of growth and job creation.

"The Finance Minister reassured the delegation that the government stands firmly behind Indian exporters in this hour. She emphasized that the government is committed to addressing all concerns of the exporting community and will explore every possible avenue to safeguard their interests," the FIEO said.

It said that the minister also underlined the importance of protecting workers' livelihoods, calling upon industry leaders to reassure employees of job continuity even amidst global headwinds.

"She affirmed that the government will extend comprehensive support to exporters to sustain growth momentum and uphold India's resilience in international trade," it added.

The US has imposed a steep 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods entering Washington from August 27. It will affect export of certain labour-intensive sectors such as textiles, shrimp, gems and jewellery and leather and footwear.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Trump tariffs take the shine off Indian diamonds, expect 30% revenue cut

Edible oil body SEA seeks lifting of ban on exports of de-oiled rice bran

Audit committees need to ensure independence of auditors: NFRA chairperson

India's digital growth at risk amid skill gap in AI, cloud & cybersecurity

Premium

Sweets and namkeen makers ask for GST reduction to 5% citing jobs, margins

Topics :Finance ministertradeExports

First Published: Aug 28 2025 | 4:34 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story