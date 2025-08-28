Home / Industry / News / Edible oil body SEA seeks lifting of ban on exports of de-oiled rice bran

Edible oil body SEA seeks lifting of ban on exports of de-oiled rice bran

Arguing its case to lift the ban, SEA said the export restriction has hurt rice bran extraction units and rice mills, besides affecting the income of farmers

edible oil
SEA has urged the government not to extend the ban beyond September 30, 2025.
Press Trust of India
Aug 28 2025
Edible oil industry body SEA has demanded that the government lift the ban on export of De-Oiled Rice Bran (DORB) to protect domestic processors and enhance farmers income.

At present, the ban is valid till September 2025.

In a statement on Thursday, the Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA) said it has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to withdraw the ongoing ban on the export of DORB.

"SEA has urged the government not to extend the ban beyond September 30, 2025," the association said.

It has written a letter to the prime minister, home minister as well as Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh.

Before the ban that was imposed in 2023, the SEA noted that India exported 5-6 lakh tonnes of DORB annually, worth about Rs 1,000 crore, mainly to Asian countries, to stabilise feed and milk prices.

"Protein meal prices have fallen nearly 50 per cent, yet milk prices continue to rise, while DORB prices have dropped to Rs 10,00011,000 per tonne," the association said, adding that the objective of the ban has not been achieved.

Arguing its case to lift the ban, SEA said the export restriction has hurt rice bran extraction units and rice mills, besides affecting the income of farmers.

The ban has also resulted in India losing export markets to substitutes like DDGS and maize.

The association emphasised that lifting the ban will "revive exports, improve farmer returns, generate rural employment, enhance capacity utilisation, and strengthen India's global competitiveness".

Allowing exports of the DORP would be a win-win for all stakeholders, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :edible oilsedible oil oil exportoil exports

First Published: Aug 28 2025 | 2:04 PM IST

