Home / Industry / News / Audit committees need to ensure independence of auditors: NFRA chairperson

Audit committees need to ensure independence of auditors: NFRA chairperson

He also listed out various fundamental principles for sound financial reporting, including the key role of external auditors

auditing, auditing firms auditing companies, audit
The National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) has been taking steps to boost sound financial reporting practices. Representational Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2025 | 1:07 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Audit committees at companies should ensure the independence of auditors, NFRA Chairperson Nitin Gupta said on Thursday, as he stressed the importance of good corporate governance practices.

He also listed out various fundamental principles for sound financial reporting, including the key role of external auditors.

The National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) has been taking steps to boost sound financial reporting practices and is also taking action against auditing lapses.

A comprehensive, effective internal control and sound risk management system should be areas of interest for good corporate governance, Gupta said.

He was speaking at the conference on 'Agile Governance: Fostering Transparency & Building Trust' organised by industry body Ficci in the national capital.

According to him, audit committees should ensure the independence of auditors.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India's digital growth at risk amid skill gap in AI, cloud & cybersecurity

Premium

Sweets and namkeen makers ask for GST reduction to 5% citing jobs, margins

Navi Mumbai to emerge as MMR's next prime office destination: Report

Senior living market to reach $8 billion by 2030, ASLI-JLL report shows

ICEA urges government to reduce GST on ACs and TVs from 28% to 18%

Topics :Auditingaudit firmsaudit

First Published: Aug 28 2025 | 1:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story