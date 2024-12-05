Food processing sector attracts $368.37 mn FDI till Sep FY25: Govt tells LS

The food processing sector received foreign direct investment (FDI) of $ 368.37 million till September of the current fiscal year, Parliament was informed on Thursday.

Minister of State for Food Processing Industries Ravneet Singh Bittu in a written reply to the Lok Sabha said, Ireland invested $ 83.84 million, Singapore $ 48.45 million, Mauritius $ 41.65 million, the United States $ 38.60 million, Australia $ 20.18 million, and Mexico $ 9.59 million in April-September FY25.

In FY24, FDI in food processing was $ 608.31 million.

The sector is being promoted through Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana, Production Linked Incentive Scheme for Food Processing Industry, and Pradhan Mantri Formalization of Micro food processing Enterprises (PMFME) scheme.