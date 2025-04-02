Fortis Healthcare acquires rights to 'Fortis' brand through successful bid

Fortis Healthcare (FHL) has successfully bid to acquire the ‘Fortis’ trademarks for Rs 200 crore after a long legal battle involving the erstwhile promoters Malvinder and Shivinder Singh, related entities, Japanese pharma major Daiichi Sankyo, and others.

The Delhi High Court, in an order dated October 29, 2024, had directed the sale of the Fortis trademarks by way of a public auction. Pursuant to a Supreme Court judgment dated September 22, 2022, the Fortis trademark was attached and made available to the Delhi High Court for satisfaction of a decree in favour of Daiichi Sankyo. The Fortis brand was held by certain entities owned and controlled by the erstwhile promoters of the company.

FHL said on Wednesday that a public auction was conducted and it emerged as the successful bidder for the Fortis brand based on its bid of Rs 200 crore. FHL has also submitted 25 per cent of the bid amount.

The Delhi High Court, in its judgment dated March 25, 2025, confirmed the sale of the Fortis trademark and all attendant ‘rights and liabilities’ in favour of FHL.

An arbitral award dated April 29, 2016, was passed by a Singapore arbitral tribunal in favour of Daiichi Sankyo and against 20 respondents, including a company called RHC Holding Private Ltd. The arbitral award has attained finality and is now a decree in favour of Daiichi that is being executed by the Delhi High Court.

RHC Holding was the legal and beneficial owner of the ‘Fortis’ trademarks and allied trademarks and had granted the company a non-exclusive licence to use the Fortis Marks under a brand licensing arrangement. At some point in 2017, RHC Holding assigned and transferred all rights in the Fortis Marks to RHC Healthcare Management Services.

Also Read

In a September 2022 judgment, the Supreme Court had held that all properties of Malvinder Mohan Singh and Shivinder Mohan Singh (the erstwhile promoters of FHL) shall be available to the Delhi High Court in its capacity as the executing court, and that all such properties (including the Fortis trademark) stand attached and are available for the Delhi High Court to pass such directions as it may deem appropriate.

Daiichi had filed before the Delhi High Court for the appointment of a Court Commissioner for the purpose of carrying out the sale of the Fortis Marks. The Delhi High Court ordered the sale of the Fortis trademark through a public auction on October 29, 2024, and appointed a Joint Registrar (Judicial) for this purpose.

A public auction was carried out on December 21, 2024.

“Upon completion of the public auction, and during the course of proceedings for the confirmation of the sale of the Fortis Marks in the company’s favour, RHC Healthcare filed objections before the Delhi High Court, inter alia in respect of the valuation of the Fortis Marks, and certain process-related aspects in respect of the public auction,” FHL noted in a regulatory filing.

In its March 25 judgment, the Delhi High Court rejected the objections raised by RHC Healthcare and confirmed the sale of the Fortis trademark in favour of FHL, the company said.

As an owner, FHL is free to seek transfer of the trademark in the records maintained by the trademark registry, which shall record the change of ownership in their records in accordance with laws and rules, the court has said.

The Delhi High Court has directed for the matter to be listed before the Joint Registrar on April 16, 2025, for, inter alia, execution of the sale deed or sale certificate in respect of the sale of the Fortis trademarks.