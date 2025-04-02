Cancer, neonatal care, and genetic disorders dominate crowdfunding in India

Crowdfunding platforms have highlighted cancer treatments, genetic disorders and premature baby care as the most frequently funded medical cases in India, driven by high out-of-pocket expenses and limited insurance coverage in critical healthcare.

CarePal, the parent company of Impact Guru, in its State of Cancer Fundraising Report 2024, revealed that the top 100 cancer campaigns on Impact Guru in FY24 raised an average of Rs 10 lakh each. Industry projections suggest that crowdfunding’s growth in healthcare financing could rise to 20–30 per cent.

Piyush Jain, Khushboo Jain and Vikas Kaul, co-founders of the CarePal Group, said, “Cancer is the single largest illness where patients face the highest financial distress. With over 30 per cent of funds raised on Impact Guru going towards cancer treatments, crowdfunding has become a crucial lifeline. Cancer is one of the country’s most financially burdensome diseases, with advanced treatments costing up to Rs 50 lakh.”

“Globally, crowdfunding platforms such as Water Drop in China and GoFundMe in the United States raise nearly $1 billion in donations annually. While India is still in its early stages, the potential for medical crowdfunding is immense, paving the way for a more inclusive and financially sustainable healthcare ecosystem,” said Jain.

Jain further noted that cancer represents the largest fundraising category on global crowdfunding platforms such as GoFundMe in the United States and Shuidi in China. He emphasised that cancer cases continue to rise worldwide, driven in part by the high costs of innovative treatments, even when adjusted for purchasing power parity.

Mumbai-based crowdfunding platform Ketto said cancer patients and premature babies are among the most in need, given the high costs and prolonged nature of their treatments.

“Chemotherapy, radiation, surgery, immunotherapy and other cancer treatments can be costly, and additional out-of-pocket expenses can be difficult for families when the patient is the primary earner. Likewise, preterm babies frequently require specialist newborn care, which can be expensive and includes ventilators, incubators and prolonged NICU stays,” said Varun Sheth, co-founder and chief executive officer, Ketto.

Debojyoti Dhar, co-founder and director at Leucine Rich Bio (BugSpeaks - a fundraising platform), noted that conditions like Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis, and metabolic disorders are gaining attention as people recognize their impact on immunity and chronic disease. Paediatric care, neonatal treatments, and emergency surgeries also attract significant donor support.

New Delhi-based NGO and fundraiser Impact Guru Foundation (IGF) said cancer treatment receives the most donations through the organisation. IGF India, including digital campaigns, is expected to touch Rs 100 crore in FY25. By the next financial year, the company aims to double this figure.

Sundeep Talwar, chief executive officer, IGF India, said crowdfunding plays a crucial role in bridging the gap for uninsured patients. He noted that most Indian households are one major health crisis away from financial ruin, highlighting the lack of a credible and accessible health insurance system in the country.

“Digital campaigns, payroll contributions and corporate volunteering initiatives act as alternative financing solutions by enabling patients to raise funds,” added Talwar.

Sheth pointed to regional trends in crowdfunding, citing the India Philanthropy Report 2024, which identifies retail and family philanthropy as key growth drivers. While corporate social responsibility (CSR) and high-net-worth individual (HNI) donations grew at 7 per cent, women-led philanthropy is rising, with a focus on gender equity, diversity and inclusion. Inter-generational and new-generation donors are prioritising healthcare, education and systemic change, while professionals with growing wealth are focusing on ecosystem development.

Jain, who also serves as chief executive officer of CarePal Group and Impact Guru, highlighted the growing contribution of the Indian diaspora. “The global Indian diaspora is 35.42 million strong. We have seen strong interest from communities in the United States, United Kingdom, Middle East and Southeast Asia in supporting Indian medical fundraisers, especially for cancer, rare diseases, gene therapy and organ transplants.”

CarePal’s report notes that over 600 million middle-class Indians still have no health insurance, and most of the 300 million who are insured through employer group plans or individual policies do not have coverage exceeding Rs 5 lakh.

Commenting on the future of healthcare crowdfunding in India, Dhar said it lies in greater integration with technology, community networks and healthcare providers. AI-driven campaigns, blockchain-based transparency and strategic collaborations with hospitals can help streamline fundraising.

Medical crowdfunding is emerging as a vital healthcare financing solution in India, helping bridge the gap created by high medical expenses and limited insurance. CarePal noted that medical inflation has ranged from 10 to 14 per cent over the past three years.