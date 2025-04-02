Second edition of Startup Mahakumbh kicks off on April 3 in New Delhi

The second edition of Startup Mahakumbh, a three-day event, will begin on April 3 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

The event will witness over 3,000 exhibitors, 10 thematic pavilions, 1,000 investors, 5,000 entrepreneurs, and more than 1,000 incubators and accelerators.

Speaking at the curtain-raiser event for Startup Mahakumbh, Sanjiv Singh, joint secretary, department for promotion of industry and internal trade, said, “With representation from multiple districts of India and 50 countries, the event will be a great opportunity to connect and collaborate. While at one end we will have a flying taxi made in India on display, at the other we have countries like Korea setting up a pavilion of 11 start-ups and Nepal putting up the largest pavilion, with one of its start-ups showcasing a two-stage rocket powered by sustainable hybrid propulsion rocket engines.”

There will also be delegations from over 50 countries and nearly 10,000 delegates are likely to attend the event, as per data shared by the organising committee.

Prashanth Prakash, founding partner of Accel and organising committee member, said, “The second edition of Startup Mahakumbh will prove to be a gamechanger as it returns with a bigger, bolder and better vision and agenda. These events underscore the importance of public and private partnerships in achieving a common agenda of propelling India to the top of the start-up ecosystem globally.”

Sanjeev Bikhchandani, co-founder and executive vice-chairman of Info Edge and another organising committee member, added, “The start-up industry is Darwinian in nature and these forums help follow best global practices and drive innovation to build capital for businesses that can not only transform India but the world.”