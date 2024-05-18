From TCS to Infosys, majority of IT firms support hybrid nature of work

The $200 billion Indian IT services industry seems to be divided over the nature of work for their employees. India’s largest IT firm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has told its employees to be back in office or see an impact on their variable pay. Nasdaq-listed Cognizant has warned employees to be back or lose their job.

But a large chunk of firms representing the $200 billion industry says that the nature of work in future is going to be ‘hybrid’.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

India’s second-largest IT services player Infosys told Business Standard that it will continue to offer employees flexibility through a hybrid work model.



Shaji Mathew, group head, human resource development, Infosys, said: “We are seeing an increasing trend of employees voluntarily coming to work as they see value in working from office in a hybrid mode. In India, approximately 84 per cent of employees, who are residing at our DC (Development Center) locations, are attending office in a hybrid mode – attending office at least one day in a week.”

Infosys has also opened offices closer to where its employees are based to provide them with increased flexibility. In the last year, it has opened centres in Indore, Nagpur, Hubballi, Vizag, Coimbatore, Mumbai, and Noida. “The objective of the hybrid work model is to build and retain social capital among employees that will help enhance collaboration, innovation, and self-development,” shares Mathew.



While Infosys has not yet mandated any days for being back in office, all other players want employees to be back for at least three days a week.

ALSO READ: Tracking apps, variable pay: How IT firms are nudging staff back to office Even within TCS, which has told employees that their presence in office will impact their performance, it has not ruled out the hybrid nature of work. “If the person is really performing well and then for some reason they cannot come, and also has support of the team leader, they can avail WFH. But no performance and also no office will have an impact on their quarter variable pay,” said a senior employee on condition of anonymity.



HCLTech too said that they are getting employees back into office for three days a week. “We continue to hold the policy of hybrid working as our preferred model. We did make a choice, a careful choice not to take punitive measures as an approach to encourage people to get back to work. We have always taken an approach to showing value to people as to why it makes sense for people to come back to the office and spend a few days in the office,” said Ramachandran Sundararajan, chief people officer, HCLTech, during the analyst call post results.

“Recognising the immense benefits of in-person collaboration and innovation, we are now taking the next step in our workplace policy evolution and requiring all employees to work from the office three days a week, effective November 15, 2023. We strongly believe that in-person interactions are critical to the professional development of our talent as well as to our success in driving ongoing innovation for clients,” said a Wipro spokesperson. At present, more than 70 per cent of its employees are coming to the office three days a week.



At Tech Mahindra, too, employees are back three days a week. “We constantly engage in constructive dialogues with our employees to align their roles with business objectives, ensuring everyone remains connected and productive. This balance is crucial for fostering the innovative and collaborative spirit that defines Tech Mahindra,” said Richard Lobo, chief people officer, Tech Mahindra.

Human resource experts agreed that firms should look at a hybrid model rather than force employees to be back all days.

Ramesh Alluri Reddy, CEO of TeamLease Degree Apprenticeship, says that the reality is that companies want their employees back in the office, whether that's three days a week or five. “Being in the office promotes better collaboration, ideation, innovation, and a stronger sense of community among employees, which are crucial for an organisation's success. It also helps in setting healthy boundaries between work and personal life,” he said.