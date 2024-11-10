Fssai calls quick commerce firms for talks on food safety issues on Tuesday

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (Fssai) has scheduled a meeting with quick commerce platforms like Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart, and Zepto on Tuesday to discuss issues regarding violations of food safety standards, according to sources familiar with the matter.

This comes at a time when concerns have been raised about food safety standards violations by e-commerce and quick commerce platforms for packaged food products, including violations related to expiry and best-before dates.

“The problem is that the minimum shelf life of a product is not being maintained by some of the players,” said an industry source who did not want to be quoted.

The Fssai had, last week, held a meeting of its Central Advisory Committee (CAC) to discuss food safety issues on e-commerce platforms, where it directed states to increase surveillance on warehouses and facilities of e-commerce platforms.

Business Standard has also seen a copy of the letter that has been sent to quick commerce companies on the same.

LocalCircles, an independent community platform, wrote a letter to Fssai in October to examine violations of the Food Safety and Standards Amendment Regulations 2020 by certain online platforms listing and delivering products with less than 30 per cent shelf life available.

“Over the last 12 months, an increasing number of consumers have been regularly reporting on the LocalCircles platform about certain online platforms delivering products with low shelf life remaining to them. For example: a packet of bread with a typical shelf life of 5-7 days being delivered with just 1 day left,” it wrote in its letter.

It said in its letter that in a related survey conducted with over 12,000 respondents across India, 57 per cent of consumers said they had experienced cases where most online platforms are not displaying the best-before date for packaged human consumption products online. “We have escalated the same to the Secretary, Consumer Affairs, and are told that the Department of Legal Metrology is examining such violations,” it said.

It requested Fssai to examine violations of the Food Safety and Standards Amendment Regulations 2020 by online platforms and ensure that only products meeting the criteria of at least 30 per cent shelf life available or 45 days remaining are listed for sale and delivered.

Other issues have also been raised by the All India Consumer Products Distributors Federation (AICPDF) with ministries over problems it is facing with quick commerce companies.

AICPDF last month wrote two letters: one to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the second to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, requesting an inquiry into the use of private vehicles by quick commerce and e-commerce companies for commercial operations and also requesting compliance with the food regulator’s norms in the delivery of food products.