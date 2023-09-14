Home / Industry / News / FSSAI initiates prosecution against FBOs found violating food safety laws

FSSAI initiates prosecution against FBOs found violating food safety laws

According to the authorities, the prosecution initiated against the FBOs covers different violations committed, including carrying out a food business without a valid license and manufacturing

ANI General News
(File photo)

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2023 | 10:56 PM IST
The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), the country's apex food regulator, has taken action against Food Business Operators (FBOs) found to be violating food safety laws. According to the records, 1,411 prosecution cases have been initiated against FBOs found violating the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards (FSS) Act, 2006 since April 1, 2023.

According to the authorities, the prosecution initiated against the FBOs covers different violations committed, including carrying out a food business without a valid license and manufacturing or selling unsafe food.

Since the beginning of this financial year, a number of food products across various categories like milk and milk products, spices, packaged drinking water, nutraceuticals, sauces, pickles, chips, jaggery, etc. have been tested to ensure compliance with product standards and safety of the same.

FSSAI, along with States/UTs Food Authorities is continuously monitoring the quality and safety of food products for consumers in the country by drawing and testing samples, said officials.

FBOs found to be in violation of the rules are liable to face fines and legal action under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. The FSSAI seeks to prevent non-compliant practices and ensure that consumers across the nation have access to safe and high-quality food products through stringent inspections, monitoring, and enforcement campaigns.

FSSAI strongly advises all FBOs to follow the standards of food products prescribed by FSSAI and ensure safe and hygienic practices for the manufacturing of food products. Any non-compliance may result in strict action against the violating FBOs, said authorities.

Topics :FSSAIfoodFood safety

First Published: Sep 14 2023 | 10:56 PM IST

