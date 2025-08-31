Statsguru: The rise and sudden fall of real-money gaming in India

Parliament recently passed the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, which seeks to promote segments like esports and social online games but enforces a blanket ban on real-money games (RMG) in India.

RMG refers to online games where players wager real money and stand to win cash prizes. These include online poker, rummy, fantasy sports, esports, and others. The other formats focus on entertainment, skill, or virtual prizes.

The RMG ban has triggered sharp opposition from the sector, with several major companies preparing legal challenges. The impact is significant: India has nearly 490 million online gamers, and an estimated