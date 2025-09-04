Garments above ₹2.5K to be costlier, will hurt affordability: Industry

Garments priced above Rs 2,500 per piece will become more expensive with GST rates on these items being increased to 18 per cent from 12 per cent, a step which industry bodies said will hurt middle-class affordability and weaken organised retail and the garment sector.

Retailers Association of India (RAI) and Clothing Manufacturers Association of India (CMAI), while welcoming the two-slab GST framework and removal of inverted duty structure across the textile value chain, argued that garments priced above Rs 2,500 are also consumed in large numbers by the common man and the middle class.

The GST Council, in its meeting held on Wednesday, approved increasing the GST rate from 12 per cent to 18 per cent on apparel and clothing accessories of sale value exceeding Rs 2,500 per piece and also on other made-up textile articles, sets of sale value exceeding Rs 2,500 per piece.

While GST on footwear of sale value not exceeding Rs 2,500 per pair has been cut to 5 per cent from 12 per cent, for those exceeding Rs 2,500 per pair has been maintained at 18 per cent. Placing garments and footwear priced above Rs 2,500 in the 18 per cent GST slab could hurt middle-class affordability and weaken organised retail and the garment sector, RAI said in a statement. "All garments and footwear should ideally be taxed at 5 per cent, or at the very least, a more reasonable price threshold should be established," it noted. Expressing similar views, CMAI said in the entire value chain from fibre to garment, garments above Rs 2,500 are the only products which are not at 5 per cent.

"Garments above the price of Rs 2,500 are also consumed in large numbers by the common man and middle class, especially woollen clothing, occasion wear, Indian traditional clothing, handlooms, embroidered clothes produced by artisans and traditional weavers are all priced above this limit of Rs 2,500 - all of which will see a significant price increase due to this change of GST rate," it noted. Asking the GST Council to remove this anomaly, CMAI said either place all garments, irrespective of the price, at 5 per cent or fix a more reasonable and realistic price level. RAI also reiterated its long-standing demand to reduce GST on commercial rentals from 18 per cent to 5 per cent for retail outlets to "support retail viability and eliminate inverted duty structures across key categories".