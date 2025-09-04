Home / Industry / News / Cheaper cement, lower costs: GST cuts could revive affordable housing

Cheaper cement, lower costs: GST cuts could revive affordable housing

GST Council has cut cement tax to 18% and reduced rates on key building materials, easing costs for developers and homebuyers. Experts say the move could revive affordable housing, fuel jobs

real estate
The GST Council has cut cement tax from 28% to 18% and reduced rates on key building materials, easing costs for developers and homebuyers. Experts say the move could revive affordable housing. Photo: Shutterstock
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 1:28 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The 56th GST Council, chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on Wednesday slashed tax rates on several key construction materials. The changes, effective September 22, 2025, are expected to reduce building costs and bring relief to both developers and homebuyers.
 

GST revision

The Council simplified GST into two main slabs: 5 and 18 per cent -- along with a 40 per cent 'sin tax' for select goods.
 
For real estate and construction, the following rate cuts matter most:
 
Cement: Down to 18 per cent from 28 per cent
Sand lime bricks, stone inlay work: 5 per cent from 12 per cent
Particle boards, bamboo flooring, veneering sheets, wooden joinery: Mostly 12 per cent to 5 per cent
Ceramic tableware, porcelain and stone articles: 5 per cent from 12 per cent 

Why this matters for affordable housing

Cement is among the costliest inputs in construction. A 10 percentage point GST cut can lower overall project costs by 3-5 per cent, according to Anarock Research. For affordable housing developers, this means lighter cash flow pressure and better margins.
 
“The reduction in GST on cement and other key materials is a landmark reform,” said Ramani Sastri, chairman and MD of Sterling Developers. “It will bring relief to the sector during the festive season, ease cost pressures, and give buyers more confidence to invest in homes, especially in the affordable and mid-segments.”
 
The uniform 5 per cent rate on materials like bricks and wooden flooring also reduces classification disputes, making compliance easier and projects more predictable.
 
If passed on, buyers could see more reasonably priced homes, especially in the below ₹40 lakh segment, which has been shrinking in supply.  "This is a game-changing initiative that is expected to stimulate demand across sectors and provide a much-needed boost to manufacturers, suppliers, and developers alike... This reduction will help bring down the overall cost of raw materials, ultimately benefiting homebuyers and boosting housing affordability, Shekhar Patel, president of CREDAI said. 
 

Shrinking supply, possible revival

The affordable housing segment has seen its share of sales shrink from 38 per cent in 2019 to just 18 per cent in 2024. Anuj Puri, Chairman of Anarock Group, pointed out that reduced construction costs can improve margins and revive demand. “If these savings are passed on to homebuyers, it could bring first-time buyers and fence-sitters back to the market, particularly in smaller cities,” he said. 
 

Ripple effects across real estate

While the affordable housing segment may see gains, industry players across real estate expect benefits.
 
Industry players believe the move will have ripple effects across the economy. Co-working operator Manas Mehrotra, founder of 315Work Avenue, explained that while B2C sectors like FMCG will see direct consumer savings, the benefit for flexible office providers lies in cash flow.
 
“We invest heavily in infrastructure and fit-outs. Although input credits are available, the upfront GST outflow has always strained working capital. Lower rates will help us plan growth better and expand more efficiently,” he said.
 
Luxury housing developers are also upbeat. “The GST rationalisation is expected to increase savings, boost consumption and improve liquidity,” said Lincoln Bennet Rodrigues, chairman and founder of Bennet & Bernard in Goa. “For real estate, lower costs will create a positive environment that encourages investment in property as a stable asset class.” 
 

Job growth in real estate

Aniruddha Bhanuprasad Mehta, chairman and managing director, Umiya Buildcon Limited, pointed out that real estate is the second-largest employment generator in India after agriculture. This tax rationalisation could, therefore, unlock fresh capital for expansion.
 
“A simplified GST regime will stimulate growth across the ecosystem. Lower input costs and improved cash flows will allow developers to scale projects faster, thereby creating more jobs in construction, allied manufacturing, and services,” Mehta said. 
 

Mixed bag for commercial real estate

While residential builders stand to benefit most, commercial real estate faces a mixed bag. Developers will no longer get input tax credits on commercial leasing, and tenants must bear 18 per cent GST under reverse charge for rentals from unregistered landlords.
 
"This retrospective amendment may increase operational costs and rental prices for office spaces and other commercial properties," Puri said. 
 

Bottom line

Industry experts largely agree that overall, the reforms mark a decisive step.
 
“Industry players will need guidance on transitional provisions, particularly regarding the flow of tax credits on prior procurement, as this could impact immediate working capital cycles,” Mehta stated.
 
By easing tax rates on essentials, clearing up disputes and simplifying compliance, the government hopes to give housing and real estate a push ahead of the festive season.
 
As Sastri put it, “A rationalised GST regime will not only make homes more affordable but also reinforce housing as a driver of sustainable growth in India’s long-term story.”
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

IEX electricity trade rises nearly 19% to 11,803 million units in Aug

TVs, ACs, dishwashers GST cut may brighten Diwali for consumer electronics

Premium

Thaw in India-China relations set to boost foreign tourist arrivals

Maharashtra IGR launches e-registration system for property agreements

Premium

Diwali travel costs spike as airfares rise 52% on weak rupee, capacity cut

Topics :Real Estate Affordable housingcement industryGST CouncilGST RevampBS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 1:27 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story