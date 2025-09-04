Home / Industry / News / Maharashtra IGR launches e-registration system for property agreements

The Inspector General of Registration in Maharashtra has launched online e-registration of property agreements, with Hiranandani Fortune City becoming the first project to adopt it

This digital initiative is expected to shift property transactions, enhancing both buyer experience and operational efficiency for developers. Several leading real estate firms are said to have expressed interest in adopting the system.
Prachi Pisal Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 12:48 AM IST
In a move toward digitisation and citizen-first governance, the Inspector General of Registration (IGR), Maharashtra, in association with the Department of Registration and Stamps, has launched online e-registration of property agreements.
 
Hiranandani Fortune City, Panvel, has become the first real estate project in Maharashtra to implement the new system.
 
The framework allows for complete online registration of property agreements, removing the need for physical visits to Sub-Registrar Offices (SROs). Under the system, all key steps such as agreement drafting, Aadhaar-based e-KYC, biometric verification, payment of stamp duty and registration charges, and final agreement registration are executed securely through a digital platform.
 
“This initiative is a transformative step in bringing government services closer to citizens. By leveraging digital technology, we aim to provide faster, transparent and hassle-free registration services while maintaining the highest legal sanctity,” IGR Maharashtra stated.
 
The system will enable homebuyers and developers to register agreements from any location, eliminating the need to visit the SRO. Every transaction will be digitally tracked and monitored by IGR Maharashtra. 
 
The initiative is aimed at ensuring a high level of trust and accountability. The digital workflow significantly speeds up approvals and provides immediate access to digitally signed agreements, reducing paperwork and administrative delays.
 
Built-in security features, including Aadhaar-based identity verification, biometric authentication and encrypted data handling, maintain the integrity of transactions. The system also supports sustainability goals by eliminating the need for paper-based documentation, thereby reducing environmental impact.
 
Dr Niranjan Hiranandani, founder and chairperson of the Hiranandani Group, said: “This launch is a defining moment in the digital transformation of India’s real estate ecosystem. It aligns with our long-standing belief that technology and transparency are the twin engines of progress. By eliminating outdated manual processes, the government is empowering both developers and citizens through convenience, accountability and security.”
 
He added: “We are proud to be the first movers in adopting this forward-looking reform. Our team has worked closely with the IGR office to ensure seamless implementation at our projects, and we are confident this model will be widely embraced across the state. The e-registration initiative will significantly reduce transactional friction and boost ease of doing business for domestic and NRI homebuyers.”
 
This digital initiative is expected to shift property transactions, enhancing both buyer experience and operational efficiency for developers. Several leading real estate firms are said to have expressed interest in adopting the system.
 

Topics :Maharashtra governmentProperty investmentHiranandani Constructions

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 12:48 AM IST

