Over 50% of GCCs in India cite talent retention as top concern: Study

The global capability centres (GCCs), which have become a key segment for attracting talent and supporting global digital transformation, are signalling a seismic shift in employee expectations and hiring trends, said a study.

About 52 per cent of the GCC workforce are actively considering new job opportunities, according to a study by CIEL HR — an HR solutions provider. The study noted that 51 per cent of GCCs in India cite talent retention as their top challenge amid rising attrition, job-switching intent, and employee disengagement.

This is happening even as the talent mix within GCCs is evolving, with entry-level roles declining from 32 per cent to 22 per cent. Simultaneously, mid-senior roles have surged by 77 per cent — a 14-point increase.

“This shift points to an increased demand for professionals with ‘ready-now’ capabilities to lead digital innovation in AI, ML, and cloud technologies,” said the study. With demand for niche skills like AI, machine learning, and cloud computing creating a surge in the need for specialised talent, organisations are facing intense competition to attract and retain top professionals, making it increasingly difficult for GCCs to hold on to their best talent. ALSO READ: Only 8% GCCs made major gains in innovation, market edge, efficiency: BCG GCCs are offering significantly higher compensation — ranging from 12 per cent to 20 per cent above traditional IT services — especially in high-demand domains such as generative AI, data analytics, cybersecurity, and cloud. This reflects the premium placed on digital expertise and the sector’s race to attract top talent.

The talent war is especially fierce among tech-forward enterprises where deep digital expertise is non-negotiable, and professionals with such skills often have multiple opportunities, leading to high mobility and mounting retention challenges. The study further reveals that 55 per cent of product development professionals and 45 per cent of IT professionals are currently exploring new job opportunities, while 28 per cent of executives across IT, financial services, and manufacturing have already changed jobs in the past year. Aditya Narayan Mishra, Managing Director & CEO of CIEL HR, said, “India hosts over 1,700 GCCs, nearly 50 per cent of all GCCs worldwide, highlighting the country’s pivotal role in global innovation and high-value delivery. However, rising attrition and talent mobility demand a decisive shift from transactional approaches to holistic employee engagement.”