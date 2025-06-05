Home / Industry / News / India needs 6,900 acres land, $9 bn EV infra investment by 2030: Report

India needs 6,900 acres land, $9 bn EV infra investment by 2030: Report

In high-adoption scenario, the required investments will be $9 billion while $7.5 billion will be needed in the case of medium adoption

EV, ELECTRIC VEHICLE
The government has launched several initiatives to accelerate EV adoption and strengthen the supporting ecosystem
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 2:56 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Nearly 6,900 acre of land and $9 billion investments will be required by 2030 for setting up facilities for EV (electric vehicle) manufacturing, lithium-ion battery production and public charging stations, according to Savills India.

Real estate consultant Savills India has released report 'Charged for Change: How EVs Are Reshaping Indian Real Estate' stating that the EV market in India has witnessed significant growth in recent years, driven by market forces, government policies, rising environmental concerns, and increasing fuel costs.

The government has launched several initiatives to accelerate EV adoption and strengthen the supporting ecosystem.

"An investment of $7.5 to 9 billion will be required by 2030, primarily for land acquisition and the development of facilities for EV manufacturing, lithium-ion battery production, and public charging stations," the consultant said.

In high-adoption scenario, the required investments will be $9 billion while $7.5 billion will be needed in the case of medium adoption.

The report further estimated 5,760 to 6,852 acres of land by 2030 to support EV manufacturing, lithium-ion battery plants, and public charging infrastructure.

Srinivas N, Managing Director, Industrial & logistics, Savilla India, said, "Aligning with India's target of achieving 30 per cent EV penetration by 2030, the real estate sector is expected to experience significant growth driven by the rise in EV adoption."  The growing demand for EVs will stimulate the need for multiple real estate segments, including industrial and warehousing spaces to support EV and battery manufacturing, EV assembly units, and the storage and distribution of EV components and batteries, he added.

Additionally, the expansion of supply chains will increase the demand for strategically located warehouses and logistics parks, said Srinivas.

"The government's role with several policies and various initiatives, collectively aims to establish a robust EV ecosystem in the country by fostering innovation, investment and infrastructure development while addressing climate change and energy security concerns," he said.

Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), in line with projections by NITI Aayog and the Rocky Mountain Institute (RMI), estimates cumulative EV sales in India to reach 25.3-31.8 million units by 2030 an annual average of 4.2 to 5.3 million units.

According to Savills, this will drive land requirement of 2,009 to 2,467 acres for manufacturing facilities, with a built-up potential of 43.8 to 53.7 million square feet.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Liquor market: Microbreweries get a fresh fund pour to scale up biz

Domestic stainless steel use grows 84% in 5 yrs to 4.8 MT in FY25: ISSDA

India coal-fired power output falls at fastest pace in five years in May

India's IT giants can't afford to sit out the AI race, says senior official

After a dull 2024, pay bump at top campuses for MBA, BTech graduates

Topics :Electric vehicles in IndiaElectric Vehicleselectric cars

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 2:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story