Gem, jewellery exports rise 15.98% to $2.17 billion in July: GJEPC

Gem and jewellery exports witnessed 15.98 per cent year-on-year growth to $2,178.24 million (Rs 18,756.28 crore) in July amid global challenges, the Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) said on Wednesday.
Overall gem and jewellery exports stood at $1,878.09 million (Rs 15,700 crore) in the corresponding month of 2024, according to data shared by GJEPC.
"The July exports are good and an encouraging sign for our industry. It mainly got a boost from successful substantial order bookings during the India International Jewellery Show (IIJS) Premiere and a strong bounce back of the Hong Kong market. This performance is heartening, especially as it comes amid global challenges, such as the ongoing impact of the US tariffs," GJEPC Chairman Kirit Bhansali said in a statement.
In the recently concluded IIJS Premiere 2025, an estimated Rs 70,000-90,000 crore order bookings have been generated, which boosted the confidence of the industry ahead of the festive season, said the council.
The industry, Bhansali said, is bracing for a strong demand cycle domestically and internationally, and GJEPC is also gearing up for SAJEX 2025 in Saudi Arabia this September, which is expected to open fresh trade and investment opportunities in the Gulf.
According to GJEPC data, the overall exports of cut and polished diamonds (CPD) grew by 17.76 per cent to $1,071.73 million (Rs 9,230.66 crore) in July 2025 compared to $910.13 million (Rs 7,608.79 crore) for the same period of the previous year.
Export of polished lab-grown diamonds in July increased by 27.61 per cent to $122.43 million (in Rs 1,054.65 crore) against $95.94 million (Rs 802.16 crore) in the year-ago period.
The total exports of gold jewellery rose 16.39 per cent to $813.77 million (Rs 7,005.96 crore) in July compared to $699.17 million (Rs 5,844.28 crore) for the same period of the previous year, the data added.
