GeM to add global tendering, rate contract features on its portal

The Government e-Marketplace (GeM) is set to soon introduce global tendering and rate contract functionalities on its platform to raise global competition for public procurement orders, a senior official said on Monday.

The addition of global tendering will allow international suppliers and vendors to participate in public procurement processes. Officials at the GeM indicated that the India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) is among one of the factors prompting the development of a global tender facility on the portal. However, CEO Mihir Kumar clarified that work on the global tender feature was already underway and would have proceeded regardless of the FTA.

"The global tender feature was at work, and the same would have been launched even without the UK treaty," stated Kumar.

While addressing the media, Kumar said that the Government is working to add these features related to global tendering. Currently, these functionalities are not available on the GeM portal, which is the primary online platform for central ministries and departments to procure goods and services.

ALSO READ: Unicommerce processed 20 million quick commerce order items in FY25 Alongside global tendering, GeM is also working on introducing rate contracts — pre-negotiated price agreements that enable government buyers to procure goods and services over a specified period without repeated bidding. This feature is expected to streamline procurement and reduce administrative delays, particularly for frequently purchased items.

Kumar also revealed that the government is exploring the possibility of bringing works — such as road and building construction and the establishment of large infrastructure facilities — onto the GeM platform, which currently supports only goods and services.

Launched in 2016, the GeM portal is mandatory for central government ministries and departments for procurement and is rapidly becoming the backbone of India’s digital procurement ecosystem. So far, it has facilitated transactions worth ₹5.42 trillion in FY24, and aims to touch ₹7 trillion in FY26, said Kumar.

The portal currently accounts for 40–50 per cent of annual government procurement and is now focusing on increasing participation from states. “We will focus on states this year. We have to increase the footprint of states,” Kumar added.

GeM boasts over 1.64 lakh primary buyers and 4.2 lakh active sellers, offering more than 10,000 product categories and over 330 services. Eight states — Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Assam, Uttarakhand, and Chhattisgarh — have made GeM usage mandatory.