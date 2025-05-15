Thursday, May 15, 2025 | 08:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Unicommerce processed 20 million quick commerce order items in FY25

Unicommerce's SaaS platform Uniware processed over two crore quick commerce order items in FY25, with growth led by personal care, nutrition, toys and fashion categories

The Q-commerce market is projected to reach $9.95 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate of 16.6 per cent, according to a report.

Unicommerce, an e-commerce enablement software-as-a-service (SaaS) firm, processed more than 20 million quick commerce (Q-commerce) order items via its flagship platform Uniware in the last financial year (FY25). The platform's integration with various Q-commerce brands enables them to process bulk orders from their warehouses to the mother stores of quick commerce platforms.
 
"This growth was powered by seamless integration with leading Q-commerce platforms, enabling brands to efficiently manage orders, optimise stock, and ensure smooth deliveries," the company said in a statement.
 
The key categories driving this surge include personal care and hygiene products (sanitary pads and intimate hygiene products), nutraceuticals and supplements (weight loss supplements, metabolism boosters, hair care and skincare juices, organic ghee), toys and baby products (cloth diapers, diaper kits, padded underpants), snacks and healthy foods, fashion and travel accessories (rings, pendants, necklaces), apparel, and home décor items (sippers, cushion covers, kitchen storage jars, snack bowls, and glass sets).
   
Commenting on the scale of Q-commerce orders, Kapil Makhija, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Unicommerce, said, “Q-commerce has brought products closer to consumption points, heightening customer expectations and driving retail growth. As brands continue to invest in intelligent and agile supply chains to meet this demand, Unicommerce is proud to be a key part of this dynamic technology ecosystem.”
 
The Q-commerce market is projected to reach $9.95 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate of 16.6 per cent, according to a report.
 

