7 of 10 GenZs plan on switching jobs in 6 months for better pay: Survey

Nearly seven in ten Gen Z white-collar employees are willing to switch jobs within six months, while one in two would accept a fully remote role with a global company if it offered better pay, a survey by a payroll and HR platform has found.

This comes on the back of growing financial strain, with four out of ten respondents expressing dissatisfaction with their current compensation package. The discontent stems from the lack of inflation-adjusted hikes, below-market compensation, poor salary growth, and inadequate pay to cover expenses beyond the basics, the survey by Deel said.

However, this dissatisfaction comes at a time when Indian Gen Z employees have recorded the highest average salary hike — at 11 per cent — compared to their peers in the Asia Pacific region.

The discontent with compensation packages is most pronounced in metro cities such as Delhi–NCR, Mumbai and Chennai. More than six in ten employees feel that older colleagues receive better perks and growth opportunities. Sectors such as manufacturing, education and healthcare recorded the sharpest levels of dissatisfaction. Gen Z employees in industries including information technology, professional services, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), along with fintech and education, reported the highest intent to switch jobs. "It's clear that companies risk losing their top Gen Z talent to higher-paying, more flexible global roles if they don't adapt. While compensation is still a major concern, organisations must also offer flexibility to stay competitive," said Sumit Sabharwal, country leader for India at Deel.