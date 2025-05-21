Wednesday, May 21, 2025 | 04:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Two-thirds of job seekers open to new roles but unsure of sectors: Report

Two-thirds of job seekers open to new roles but unsure of sectors: Report

The report by LinkedIn is based on inputs from over 2,001 employed and unemployed respondents aged 18-78 years between April 25, to May 6, 2025

Hiring, Jobs

Another 74 per cent wished they could discover relevant roles they hadn't thought to search for, it said. | File Image

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 4:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Even though 67 per cent of professionals interviewed are open to new opportunities, they do not know what job titles or industries to search for, a report said on Wednesday.

According to research by professional network LinkedIn, 65 per cent of professionals stated they can explain their career goals to a friend but don't know how to search for that role, and 64 per cent find job filters confusing.

"Two-thirds (67 per cent) of professionals in India say they're open to new opportunities, however, they don't know what job titles or industries to search for," the report said.

Another 74 per cent wished they could discover relevant roles they hadn't thought to search for, it said.

 

As job titles evolve and skills become central to hiring decisions, there is increasing demand among job seekers for easier ways to find opportunities based on their skills and goals, rather than predefined titles or keywords, it added.

The report by LinkedIn is based on inputs from over 2,001 employed and unemployed respondents aged 18-78 years between April 25, to May 6, 2025.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Security forces

LIVE news updates: 27 maoists killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh

SBI staffer Kannada row

'This is India, I'll speak Hindi': SBI staff sparks Hindi-Kannada row

Ashoka University Professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad

Violation of human rights: NHRC takes cognizance of Ashoka professor arrest

health emergency kit, health kit

India reaffirms global health commitment at 78th World Health Assembly

Sarojini, Sarojini Nagar, Sarojini market, police, Delhi police

Why demolition drive at Delhi's Sarojini Nagar market has sparked outcry

Topics : job sector LinkedIn Survey Indian job seekers

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 21 2025 | 4:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayHPBOSE 12 English Paper Re-CheckingBelrise Industries IPOGoogle I/O 2025 HighlightsMaharashtra Class 11th AdmissionQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon