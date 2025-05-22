Gen Z, millennials prioritise learning, growth in career choices: Survey

As the workplace continues to evolve with automation, GenAI, and changing expectations, a Deloitte survey on Thursday revealed that career progression and learning opportunities are among the top factors driving job decisions of India's young workforce.

"India's Gen Zs and millennials are not just adapting to the future of work, they're shaping it. With 85 per cent engaged in weekly upskilling and a strong preference for on-the-job learning, they're building agile, purpose-driven careers aligned with technologies like GenAI," says Saraswathi Kasturirangan, Chief Happiness Officer, Deloitte India.

For employers, this is a call to build cultures anchored in growth, innovation, and continuous learning, she said, quoting the 2025 Deloitte Global Gen Z and Millennial Survey.

The survey further found that career progression and learning opportunities are among the top factors that are driving job decisions for the young workforce.

However, there is a mentorship shortfall as around half respondents who seek active mentorship from managers but far fewer receive it, the survey stated.

The 2025 Deloitte Global Gen Z and Millennial survey is based on insights from a global lens, with responses from 809 Indian professionals - 505 Gen Zs and 304 millennials.

The survey revealed rising doubts about the value of traditional education, as many questioned whether formal degrees alone are enough in a fast-changing job market.

Over 94 per cent of Gen Zs and 97 per cent of millennials said they value hands-on experience over theory, it added.

Further, the survey also found that 52 per cent of Gen Zs and 45 per cent of millennials are dissatisfied with the quality of higher education, and the corresponding numbers are 36 per cent and 40 per cent for cost concerns.

Meanwhile, it revealed that 33 per cent of Gen Zs and 29 per cent of millennials in India said they feel stressed or anxious all or most of the time.

Over 36 per cent of Gen Zs and 39 per cent of millennials in India said that their job is a factor contributing a lot to their feelings of anxiety or stress, it stated.

"Organisations need to relook at how they prioritise employee happiness and well-being. Physical, mental, and financial well-being are closely interconnected and need to be addressed in tandem at the highest levels of leadership," Saraswathi added.