GenZ pushes hospitality firms to expand with unique travel experiences

GenZ, with a growing penchant for off-the-beaten-track experiences, has made hospitality companies sit up and take note of their preferences.

Many chains are expanding their presence in the country while offering unique experiences that attract this younger consumer cohort.

Araiya Hotels, helmed by Leela Hotels scion Amruda Nair, has witnessed growing interest in well-rounded wellbeing getaways from a new crop of GenZ travellers.

The chain, which currently operates four properties — in Gir, Palampur and two in Uttarakhand — plans to reach 10 properties by the end of the ongoing financial year.

As part of its expansion, the company aims to establish unique hotels without a specific niche. This enables them to offer a multitude of experiences from a single property.

Take, for example, its Gir resort, which allows for wildlife tourism and also lends itself to spiritual tourism due to its proximity to Somnath. The Palampur property offers adventure tourism, with hiking and trekking trails nearby, while also catering to spiritual tourism thanks to its closeness to the Tashi Jong Monastery. “What’s interesting is that a younger audience is also seeking this. Even if you look at pilgrimage and religious travel, it’s also a younger audience. As much as 30 per cent of religious travellers are between the ages of 25 and 35,” Nair told Business Standard. The hospitality player is largely working with first-time hotel owners who can become long-term partners.

Not just Araiya — other hospitality chains are also increasingly focusing on growing revenues by appealing to younger consumers. In an interview with Business Standard earlier this year, Airbnb Chief Financial Officer Ellie Mertz said that the company would look at expanding into experiences as a way of tapping into the younger consumer base. “The idea is to go beyond the traditional landmarks list that a destination may have to offer and provide something local and authentic,” she had said. Hyatt Hotels has also identified five cornerstones for growth — luxury, loyalty, leisure, lifestyle and wellness — all being driven by the GenZ consumer.