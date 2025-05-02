India-Denmark renew energy cooperation pact to boost net-zero emission

India and Denmark inked an initial pact on Friday to strengthen energy sector cooperation through renewed partnership, which supports the nation's target of achieving net-zero emissions by 2070.

The agreement follows five years of successful collaboration under the original MoU, signed on June 5, 2020, and initially set to expire on June 5, 2025, a power ministry statement said.

A proactive renewal ensures continuity in dialogue and cooperation, allowing a seamless extension of joint efforts in energy sector development, the ministry said.

According to the statement, India and Denmark have reinforced their long-standing energy cooperation by signing a renewed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Friday.

The MoU was signed by Power Secretary Pankaj Agarwal and Ambassador of Denmark to India Rasmus Abildgaard Kristensen.

The agreement reflects both countries' continued commitment to accelerate clean energy transitions. The renewed MoU supports India's ambitious target of achieving net-zero emissions by 2070, it said.

The pact also emphasises increased knowledge exchange through expert interactions, joint training sessions, and study tours, the statement added.