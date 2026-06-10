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Gig worker body flags delays in data sharing, seeks stricter enforcement

IFAT says non-compliance by aggregator firms is delaying welfare schemes and social security benefits for lakhs of gig and platform workers across the country

Gig worker body flags delays in data sharing, seeks stricter enforcement
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Auhona Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2026 | 9:43 PM IST
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Gig and platform worker rights body, the Indian Federation of App-based Transport Workers (IFAT), on Wednesday called on aggregator companies to immediately comply with statutory obligations under India’s social security framework by sharing complete gig worker data with the Ministry of Labour & Employment, warning that continued delays are stalling the rollout of welfare protections for hundreds of thousands of workers across the country.
 
The Code on Social Security, 2020, formally recognises gig and platform workers and empowers the Centre, under Section 114(1), to frame social security schemes covering health insurance, accident cover, pensions, and maternity benefits, funded through contributions from the government and aggregators.
 
The code is operationalised through the Social Security (Central) Rules, 2026, notified on May 8, 2026, which require aggregators, under Rule 48(2), to submit gig worker data through application programming interface or other electronic modes to a central portal within 45 days. The data is intended to support the proposed National Welfare Board and enable the delivery of targeted social security benefits.
 
However, IFAT has alleged that several aggregator companies have yet to comply with these requirements despite repeated directions from the Union labour ministry. The federation said this non-compliance is directly delaying the implementation of welfare schemes and preventing workers from accessing legally mandated social security protections.
 
“Despite multiple instructions and directions from the Ministry of Labour & Employment, several aggregators are still not taking this matter seriously. This delay is directly affecting the implementation of the proposed National Welfare Board and the extension of social security benefits to hundreds of thousands of gig and platform workers across the country,” said Shaik Salauddin, cofounder and national general-secretary of IFAT.
 
In its statement, IFAT stressed that gig and platform workers cannot be left waiting indefinitely for basic safeguards such as health insurance, accident compensation, pension coverage, and maternity support. It argued that compliance is not optional but a legal obligation under the code and called for strict enforcement action against companies that fail to meet deadlines.
 
The federation has urged the central government to ensure accountability among platform companies so that the National Welfare Board can be operationalised without further delay and social security benefits can reach workers in a time-bound manner. “The central government must ensure accountability so that the National Welfare Board and welfare schemes for gig and platform workers can be implemented without further delay,” added Salauddin.
 

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Topics :gig economysocial securityLabour Ministry

First Published: Jun 10 2026 | 8:57 PM IST

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