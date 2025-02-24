Global brands bet on Tier-II and Tier-III expansion, investments buckle up

Global retail giants are accelerating expansion in India, driven by rising consumer income and demand. Beyond technology leaders, retailers in apparel, beauty, fashion, and entertainment are targeting Tier-II and -III cities, extending their reach beyond metro hubs.

House of Aldeno, Arrow, Bagline, Triumph International, CaratLane, Dave & Buster’s, and Quest Retail are expanding offline, highlighting India’s growing retail influence as brands tap into emerging markets for growth and diversification.

Italian menswear brand House of Aldeno plans to launch flagship experience stores in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chandigarh, expanding beyond malls. Currently present in Bengaluru, Delhi, and Mumbai malls, the brand also serves 16,000 pincodes worldwide through online platforms.

“In Tier-II and -III cities, to fuel this expansion, the brand plans to allocate 30 per cent of its annual revenue to offline growth, covering real estate, store design, inventory, staffing, and marketing. Future investments will also be directed towards design innovation and research and development, ensuring sustainable growth in a competitive market,” said Shalini Thakur, creative head of House of Aldeno India. New York-based Arrow aims to expand into Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and South India. The brand is set to open about 40–50 new stores in 2025-26. “The demand for premium menswear is growing steadily, not just in metros but also in Tier-II and -III cities. Our approach will be a balanced mix of mall stores and high-street retail. While malls continue to be a priority, we also see strong potential in high-footfall standalone locations, ensuring better reach and accessibility for our consumers,” said Anand Aiyer, chief executive officer (CEO) of Arrow India.

Switzerland-based lingerie brand Triumph International plans to open 15–20 exclusive brand outlets in 2025, focusing on malls and select high-street locations while expanding its e-commerce presence via marketplaces and its direct-to-consumer website. The brand eyes Tier-II and -III cities such as Lucknow, Kochi, Surat, Jaipur, and Coimbatore. “We plan to invest 8–10 per cent of our top line in marketing to increase our visibility and complement our expansion. India remains a key focus market for Triumph globally. Our growth strategy includes investments in a loyalty programme, franchise store expansion, enhanced partner communication, and ecommerce,” said Ankur Damani, commercial director (India head) — India and Sri Lanka, Triumph International.

Adding to the list, Malpani Group has brought America’s renowned gaming and dining hub, Dave & Buster’s, to India, debuting its flagship experience center in Bengaluru. Spanning 27,500 square feet, the state-of-the-art venue marks a first for the country. The group plans to expand to Mumbai, with an opening slated for 2025. “Looking ahead, we’re targeting cities like Delhi and Hyderabad, with plans to expand to 15 stores across India in the next five to seven years. Our investment per store ranges between $2–5 million (about ₹43.42 crore), depending on the size, scale, and location of the store,” said Shreya Malpani, director of Malpani Group.

Earlier in 2024, global retail giants like H&M, Starbucks, Gap, and Armani Exchange strengthened their footprint beyond the big cities, expanding to Chandigarh, Kochi, Indore, and other Tier-II and -III cities. Moreover, CaratLane, a Tata Group subsidiary, is doubling down on India’s Tier-II markets, significantly expanding its footprint in cities like Lucknow and Indore. Over the past year, the jewellery retailer has doubled its store presence in these locations, reflecting a strategic push to tap into the growing demand beyond metropolitan hubs. Bagline, the sister brand of Brand Concepts, which houses Tommy Hilfiger travel gear, Aeropostale, and United Colors of Benetton, has strategically extended its reach beyond metro cities by setting up operations in Tier-II and -III cities such as Bhopal, Indore, Raipur, and Ahmedabad.

“Brand Concepts will invest 10–20 per cent of its revenue in strategic expansion, balancing growth with profitability and stability. This strategy goes beyond opening new stores; it also includes acquiring licenses for new brands, expanding within the category, and more,” said Abhinav Kumar, cofounder of Brand Concepts. CBRE’s India Retail Figures H2 2024 report showed that retail leasing in India surged to nearly 6.4 million square feet (msf) across the top eight cities in 2024, reflecting strong expansionary sentiment. A robust supply pipeline is set for 2025, with investment-grade assets launching in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi-National Capital Region, and Mumbai. Retail supply in 2024 stood at 1.2 msf.