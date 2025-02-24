Indian IT industry likely to cross $300 billion in FY26, says Nasscom

The Indian IT industry is expected to grow by 5.1 per cent to $282.6 billion in FY25, up from the 4 per cent growth recorded in FY24. Nasscom, the industry body, further added that the sector is likely to surpass the $300 billion milestone in FY26.

Though the growth rate remains in low single digits, the industry, which has been impacted by macro global headwinds, is slowly witnessing an increase in year-on-year growth.

Rajesh Nambiar, president, Nasscom, said that the growth trajectory is on the right path. In FY24, growth was 4 per cent; in FY25, it is expected to be 5.1 per cent, and if the industry achieves the $300 billion target, the growth rate would be around 6 per cent.

The industry added 1.26 lakh new jobs in FY25, taking overall employment to 58 lakh. While the industry body did not provide hiring targets for FY26, Nambiar said that the industry will continue to expand its workforce.

“India’s tech skill intensity will be a critical driver of future growth. While the CEO outlook for FY26 remains measured yet positive, with increased tech and AI spending, sustaining growth momentum requires a strategic vision. However, upskilling in niche and core tech areas will continue to be of paramount importance for the industry.”

India's digital economy, driven by sustained growth in domestic tech spending, outpaced export growth for the second consecutive year, with domestic tech revenues registering a 7 per cent annual increase from FY24. The momentum has been further propelled by the increased adoption of enterprise software and cloud solutions, alongside a 21 per cent growth in data centre capacity, driving increased investments.

The industry body also noted that AI is at an inflection point for the sector. Last year, 1 million employees were trained in AI, but in FY25, over 73,000 employees have advanced AI skills.

“The distinction between GenAI and all of AI is blurring. This is also accelerating what you can accomplish. When it comes to the demand side, we see it expanding quite a bit because the number of problems we can solve with AI has increased dramatically. Due to this shift, we have to reimagine the supply side,” said Srikanth Velamakanni, vice-chairman, Nasscom, and co-founder and group CEO of Fractal.

The export revenue for FY25 is expected to be around $244.4 billion, up 4.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). The export revenue split is equal between global MNCs (including GCCs) and Indian service providers.

When it comes to proof-of-concept (PoC) to production, the report stated that 10-15 per cent of enterprise GenAI PoCs have moved into production-scale development.

As the industry enters 2025, CEO sentiment remains positive despite global headwinds, reflecting cautious optimism. Approximately 77 per cent of tech CEOs surveyed anticipate higher business growth, while 85 per cent of respondents expect client tech spending to be similar or higher in FY26 compared to FY25.

Notably, 63 per cent of tech CEOs project AI investments to be higher than 10 per cent of their overall tech spending in FY26.

The US market, which constitutes almost 60-62 per cent of the Indian IT services revenue, could be the biggest headwind for the sector due to the tariff threats made by President Trump. “If you were to look at the headwinds, the biggest unknown there would be the tariffs and the impact of what happens in the US market. It is a bit of a wild card at this point of time,” said Rajesh Nambiar, president, Nasscom. With AI becoming increasingly integrated into the workforce, 45 per cent of tech CEOs foresee a healthier hiring environment compared to FY25. However, skills will be key for new job creation.

Salil Parekh, CEO and managing director, Infosys also said that if the measures taken by the US benefit US companies that should augur well for the Indian IT industry.