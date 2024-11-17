Global footwear brands flock to Tamil Nadu, eyeing non-leather growth

Suppliers of several non-leather footwear brands like Nike, Adidas, Puma, New Balance, and Reebok are betting big on Tamil Nadu as a manufacturing hub, with the state in the process of building a supplier ecosystem for which India is almost entirely dependent on imports. According to sources, more than half a dozen global suppliers are setting up units in various parts of the state as part of their China Plus One strategy and in response to India's import curbs.

To create a raw material supply base for these new players, Kothari Industrial Corporation has signed a memorandum of understanding with the government of Tamil Nadu to bring in 19 suppliers from countries like Taiwan, Vietnam, China, and Portugal. This initiative may see an investment of Rs 4,000 crore and is expected to generate 50,000 jobs.

One of the latest additions to the list of global suppliers in the state is Taiwanese company Dean Shoes (Long Yin Investment). On Friday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin laid the foundation stone for a new manufacturing unit by Dean Shoes at the SIPCOT industrial park in Ariyalur. This unit is expected to bring an investment of Rs 1,000 crore and create 50,000 jobs in the backward district. Additionally, the world’s largest contract manufacturer of branded athletic and casual footwear, Pou Chen Corporation, and another major company, Hong Fu Industrial Group, are already setting up their units.

Sources indicate that Zucca, Sports Gear, and Oasis Footwear are among the new manufacturers targeting Tamil Nadu. This is in addition to existing players like Lengthy, ShoeTown (in partnership with Phoenix Kothari), and Apache. “We are bringing in 19 raw material suppliers to the state to ensure that these global players will not need to import raw material from China and other countries,” said N Mohan, director and chief executive officer (footwear business) of Kothari Industrial Corporation. In November last year, J R One Kothari started a manufacturing plant to produce Crocs-brand footwear in Perambalur district, in collaboration with ShoeTown.

“These companies are looking at India primarily because of the China Plus One policy and the recent government rule mandating Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification for factories outside India,” said V K C Razak, managing director of VKC Group. There have been reports that brands like Armani Exchange, Superdry, Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, and US Polo Assn faced shortages of local shoe stocks due to the BIS regulations. Globally, China leads in footwear production with a 54.6 per cent share, of which 71.3 per cent is exported, according to the World Footwear Yearbook 2023. India ranks second, with a 10.9 per cent share, but only 11 per cent of its production is exported. India’s export orientation is low compared to China due to its focus on leather-based footwear.