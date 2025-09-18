Goa real estate, hotel tariffs see 15-20% correction amid tourist surge

Goa, which has long been seen as a scenic tourist haven, is now witnessing a sharp correction in the real estate prices and hotel tariffs, for the first such decline since its post-pandemic boom, The Economic Times reported.

Citing insiders from the hospitality and real estate industry, the news report mentioned that the rates have seen a decline of 15-20 per cent in this calendar year. The trend is part of a ‘healthy cycle’ that would create stronger foundations for growth in the future.

Rates are down in North Goa hotels

Nikhil Sharma, MD and COO (South Asia) at Radisson Hotel Group, told The Economic Times, “We are seeing a substantial correction in rates across Goa, both in hotels and long-term rentals, with rates coming down by nearly 15-20%.” He said the most visible drop is being witnessed in North Goa hotels, particularly in the free and independent traveller segment.

Residential rental market also impacted Sharma also said that the residential rental market is also witnessing a significant impact, especially in the group housing category. He noted that overall, this correction is healthy for the market, adding that it ensures affordability, stimulates demand, and builds long-term stability for both hoteliers and villa-owners. Stabilising villa prices is a healthy sign The stabilisation in the prices of villas in Goa is being seen as a healthy sign for the market, Aditya Kushwaha, CEO and director, Axis Ecorp, told The Economic Times. He added that the current phase is now establishing a more realistic entry point for buyers, especially for non-resident Indians (NRIs) who see a strong lifestyle and investment value in second homes. North Goa villas have seen a jump of nearly 30 per cent in 2022; however, the prices have now stabilised as cautious buyer sentiment and oversupply have come into play.

While the villas in North Goa have seen a price correction in the first half of 2025 due to oversupply, South Goa, on the other hand, continues to maintain its strong value owing to its restricted supply. New projects despite weak price trend However, despite a weak price trend in Goa, several property developers from across the country are launching projects in the state. The current period is being described as a ‘cooling-off’ phase because of the increased supply of new hotels and villas; however, the outlook continues to be optimistic as the new infrastructure projects that are getting launched are improving connectivity across the country.